Chandrakant Pandit appointed KKR head coach

Pandit recently guided Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy 2022 triumph.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach on Wednesday, August 17. Pandit, who represented India in five Tests and 36 ODIs between 1986 and 1992, has gone on to have an accomplished coaching career, guiding Vidarbha to successive Ranji Trophy wins in 2018 and 2019, and recently helped Madhya Pradesh to lift their maiden title. He had previously worked with the star-studded Mumbai cricket team at the first-class level.

Pandit takes over in the role from former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who served as the KKR head coach during the IPL 2020, 2021 and 2022, before being appointed as the England Test team coach.

“We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey,” Venky Mysore, the CEO of KKR, was quoted as saying in an official release. “His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one.”

“It’s a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility,” said Pandit, accepting the role. “I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations.”

KKR have won the IPL twice till date - in 2012 and 2014 - with both wins having come under Gautam Gambhir. They finished runners-up in the 2021 edition under Eoin Morgan, losing to Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs in the final in Dubai. They finished seventh in the most recent edition with six wins from 14 league games.

