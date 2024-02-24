"It was ridiculous:" Former RCB star feels it was unfair to drop him from the team

Chris Gayle is the third highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Former West Indies and RCB opener Chris Gayle has opened up about his disappointment of being dropped from Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI. Gayle started playing for RCB midway through the season and became an integral part of their squad.

RCB had one of the best batting lineups at one time when Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers used to play together for them. Talking to Star Sports, Gayle revealed about his relationship with Virat Kohli and spoke about their camaraderie.

“We had a great relationship on and off the field. We have some very very outstanding partnerships in the middle. We opened the batting together. We had a couple hundred-run partnerships together as well. I was the guy firing from ball one and he would take his time, build an innings. He had that fantastic run in 2016, where he scored over 900 runs, four centuries as well in the IPL. That was fantastic,” Gayle said.

“That year was pretty much my last year at RCB. That year was a special year for me because that’s the year when my daughter was born. I had to leave IPL and then I went home for the birth of my child,” he added.

Gayle feels it was unfair to drop him from RCB Playing XI

The Universe Boss felt it was ridiculous that he couldn’t find his way back into the team despite being one of the best overseas players. But he remembered his great moments with Virat Kohli while being part of RCB.

“Then I came back at the RCB team and just couldn’t find myself fitting back in the team which was very ridiculous. Being one of the best overseas players and just couldn’t find a way back into the RCB team. But Kohli and I had some great moments in the field as well. Some dance moves, some signature meet and greet!” Gayle remembers.

Chris Gayle is one of the best batters in the history of T20 cricket. He was an equally destructive batter in international cricket and won two T20 World Cups with West Indies and 2012 and 2016.

Gayle's outstanding record in T20s made him one of the most feared batters of all time. The big-hitting Jamaican is the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket with 14562 runs to his name at a strike rate of 145.