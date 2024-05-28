Cricket Australia announces schedule for India A vs Australia A matches ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia A and India A will play a series ahead of the much-anticipated Test series between Australia and India, scheduled to be played later this year.

Cricket Australia has announced a two-match series between Australia A and India A, that will be played before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled to be played later this year. Both will be four-day games, which will provide the players in the squads to press their claims for the upcoming Test series.

Both the games will be played at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Queensland. The first match will be played from October 31-November 3 while the second match will take place from November 7-10.

Cricket Australia announces the schedule for Australia A-India A series

The rivalry continues to grow 💪



Australia A will take on India A as a prelude to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this summer as the two top-ranked Test nations prepare for their hugely anticipated showdown. pic.twitter.com/53fZJpGI4k — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 28, 2024

While announcing the schedule, CA Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, Peter Roach, said that these matches will give opportunites to players from both the sides to stake their claim for the Tests.

“Hosting those A matches at the upgraded Great Barrier Reef Arena and the MCG give these ‘A’ matches significant status and will provide great opportunities to players from both sides to put up their hand for selection,” Peter Roach said.

There will be an intra-squad warm-up fixture between India's Test team and A team from November 15-17 in the lead up to first Test of the series, which is scheduled to begin at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22

Before travelling to Australia, India will play five consecutive Tests at home according to their FTP from late September to early November. Two of those five Tests will be against Bangladesh, and three will be against New Zealand.

The two-match A series will take place along side Australia's ODI's and T20Is against Pakistan, which means that the selectors will have to choose about the players who will play white-ball cricket and who will feature for the A side.

India Women's team to tour Australia

At the same time, Indian women's team is also scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia in early December, which will be played around second Men's Test in Adelaide.

“To have that (the series) running simultaneously with the women’s ODIs and preceded by two significant Australia A v India A matches will be terrific for our fans,” CA Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, Peter Roach added.

India have won their previous two away Test series in Australia, in 2018-19 and in 2020-21. Despite trailing 0-1 in the previous Test series in Australia, India bounced back to win two out of the next three Tests for a historic Test series win.

