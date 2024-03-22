CSK pacer's agent quashes rumours about his unavailability for first part of IPL 2024; declares him fit to play

Matheesha Pathirana's potential availability is a significant boost for the CSK squad, especially considering the crucial role death bowlers play in the game's closing overs.

Chennai Super Kings' star overseas pacer Matheesha Pathirana, previously rumored to be sidelined due to injury for the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, has been declared fit to play. This announcement came directly from Pathirana's agent, Amila Kalulalage, on the social media platform 'X', stirring excitement and speculation about the player's participation in CSK's opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Pathirana's potential availability is a significant boost for the CSK squad, especially considering the crucial role death bowlers play in the game's closing overs. Known for his lethal yorkers and deceptive pace, Pathirana has become a key asset for the team, and his presence on the field could dramatically enhance CSK's defensive strategies against the hard-hitting lineup of RCB.

The news arrives at a pivotal moment for CSK, the reigning champions of IPL 2023, as they prepare to defend their title under new leadership. With the legendary MS Dhoni passing the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team is on the cusp of a new era. Gaikwad, a young and talented opener, has shown promising leadership qualities and a keen cricketing intellect in his previous outings for CSK. Announced on Thursday evening, his appointment as captain marks a significant transition and reflects the team's confidence in his abilities to lead.

The answer to "Where's Pathirana"



He is fit and ready to throw Thunder ⚡ balls. Be ready 💣.

Finally a 📸 together with the Legend @matheesha_9 😄 #WhistlePodu #csk #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/JKsv9gacWm — Amila Kalugalage (@akalugalage) March 22, 2024

CSK's campaign in IPL 2024 is eagerly anticipated, with fans and analysts keen to see how the team adapts to these changes. The inclusion of a fully fit Matheesha Pathirana in the lineup could be the X-factor CSK needs to kickstart their season with a victory. His unique bowling style, characterized by a slinging action reminiscent of Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, adds a layer of unpredictability to CSK's bowling attack, making them a formidable opponent.

Pathirana played 12 matches for CSK last season and picked up 19 wickets at an impressive average of 19.53. He played a crucial role in the death overs, picking up important wickets and restricting the flow of runs.

Hello @ESPNcricinfo kindly verify before publishing 😔🥵.

Don't know who gave you this wrong information ℹ️. #IPL2024 https://t.co/pmL6IwX6k1 — Amila Kalugalage (@akalugalage) March 22, 2024

As the countdown to the IPL 2024 begins, all eyes will be on CSK's team selection for their opening clash against RCB. The decision to play Pathirana will not only reflect the team's strategy but also signal their intent to dominate the league from the get-go. With a blend of experienced stalwarts and dynamic young talent, CSK is poised to embark on a quest for back-to-back titles.

The return of Matheesha Pathirana, combined with the strategic acumen of new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, sets the stage for what could be a thrilling opening match and an electrifying season ahead for the Chennai Super Kings. Fans and enthusiasts will be watching closely, hoping that this blend of youth and experience will propel the team to new heights in the IPL 2024.