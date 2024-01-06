WATCH: David Warner bids adieu to Test cricket with a standing ovation from the SCG crowd

David Warner's innings provided a fitting farewell to his Test career as he bid adieu to the format with a standing ovation from the SCG crowd.

Australia clinched a comprehensive 3-0 series win against Pakistan, thanks to David Warner's remarkable innings in their final Test at the SCG in Sydney on Saturday. Warner, showcasing his typical aggressive batting style, scored a brisk 57 runs, steering Australia to a comfortable chase of 130 runs.

The Australian chase faced an early challenge when Usman Khawaja fell victim to Sajid Khan in the opening over. However, any hopes Pakistan harbored were swiftly dashed by a masterful century partnership between Warner and Marnus Labuschagne for the second wicket. Warner, known for his bold and dynamic play, counter-attacked with a flurry of cuts, reverse sweeps, and flicks, effectively shifting the momentum back to Australia.

Labuschagne complemented Warner's aggression with a solid performance, punctuated with occasional lofty shots against the spinners. Their partnership ensured a smooth chase, with minimal disruptions. Warner's knock marked his 63rd fifty-plus score in Test cricket, making his final appearance in this format even more special, particularly after being honored with a guard of honour led by Shan Masood and his team.

The duo's partnership was their seventh 100-plus in Tests, highlighting their synergy and ensuring that Australia capitalized on their earlier bowling success. The bowling department, led by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, had set up a manageable target for the batsmen. Hazlewood's crucial overs had left Pakistan struggling at 67/7 overnight. Despite a resilient stand from Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal on the fourth day, Nathan Lyon's spin, aided by Warner's sharp fielding, quickly dismantled Pakistan's resistance.

David Warner Gets a standing ovation

Australia's chase saw Warner and Labuschagne bring the team close to victory before Warner was dismissed LBW with only 11 runs required. Nevertheless, his innings provided a fitting farewell to his Test career as he bid adieu to the format with a standing ovation from the SCG crowd.

For the final time, David Warner leaves the Test arena to a standing ovation from his home crowd 👏 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/EOrHijY6ke — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 6, 2024

Pakistan, on the other hand, struggled throughout the series. Their first innings total of 313, with significant contributions from Rizwan, Jamal, and Agha Salman, was overshadowed by Cummins' 5-wicket haul. Their second innings crumbled to a mere 115 runs, unable to withstand Hazlewood and Lyon's bowling attack.

Australia's win was marked by comprehensive team performance, with both batsmen and bowlers playing pivotal roles. Labuschagne's unbeaten 62* in the second innings, coupled with Warner's 57, secured the victory by 8 wickets.

This series win reinforces Australia's dominance in the cricketing world, while Pakistan will reflect on their performance, seeking improvements in future encounters.

