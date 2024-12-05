Delhi Capitals star player slams 78; shines in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

He was retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 auction for INR 4 crores. His performance showcased why the franchise has so much faith in him.

Delhi Capitals star player Abishek Porel delivered a stellar performance. He scored 78 runs to help Bengal secure a comfortable seven-wicket win over Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The match was played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Porel was retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 auction for INR 4 crores. His performance showcased why the franchise has so much faith in him.

In the match, Rajasthan batted first and managed 153/9 in their 20 overs. Bengal’s chase got off to a shaky start, losing opener Karan Lal early with the score at 11/1. However, Porel stepped up to steady the innings and took charge of the game.

Porel’s Match-Defining Knock

Opening the innings, Porel built a crucial 111-run second wicket partnership with Sudip Kumar Gharami. This stand laid the foundation for Bengal’s successful chase. Porel scored an impressive 78 off just 48 balls. His knock included seven boundaries and four sixes, with a strike rate of 162.50.

Porel innings ended in the 15th over when he was dismissed by Kamlesh Nagarkoti. By that point, he had already done enough to put Bengal in control.

This was Porel’s third 50-plus score in the tournament, underlining his consistent form in domestic T20 cricket. Bengal chased down the target with nine balls to spare, securing a seven-wicket victory.

Delhi Capitals’ decision to retain Porel ahead of the auction seems to be paying off as he continues to prove his potential. His performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy make him a key player to watch for DC in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

