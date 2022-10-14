Conway reveals MS Dhoni's perfect wedding gift

Devon Conway recalled MS Dhoni's trademark finish against Mumbai Indians during a league stage game of IPL 2022.

New Zealand opening batter Devon Conway deemed MS Dhoni's trademark finish to close out a league stage encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) during IPL 2022 as his "perfect wedding gift".

Conway was in Johannesburg on the eve of his big day when Dhoni turned the clock back and smashed MI for an unbeaten 28 off 13 balls, including a characteristic end to the proceedings facing Jaydev Unadkat in the 20th over.

For the Kiwi left-hander, who played his maiden IPL for CSK, it was a cause of feeling "upset" not to be at the game but he was following the game from South Africa at a restaurant, one day prior to his wedding.

"I was very upset that I wasn't at that game to see it live. We know there is a huge rivalry between CSK and Mumbai, so I was very disappointed to not be there. But then again, just to see it on TV and to see how calm and collected Mahi bhai and DJ [Bravo] were to finish off the game," Conway told ESPNcricinfo during an interview.

"Yes, I was watching it in a restaurant from Johannesburg on the night before my wedding. It was almost like a little wedding present from them. It was a very special evening."

Conway credits MS Dhoni for fruitful IPL 2022 stint

Conway also credited his legendary CSK skipper for the success he enjoyed during the IPL 2022 wearing the yellow for the four-time champions. Overcoming a Covid positive test, the Kiwi batter scored 242 runs from his seven innings, averaging 42 at a strike-rate of 145.66.

The key to such a fruitful initiation to IPL was being able to withstand the spinners in the opposition camp. Never allowing them to dictate terms, Conway batted at a whopping strike-rate of 182.81 while averaging 58.50 versus the tweakers.

Talking of the same, batter went back to a conversation he had with Dhoni. Since he played multiple sweeps in the initial games for CSK, Dhoni advised his opening batter to ready for the tweakers to pitch the ball further up at him, making it critical that he now used his feet and played straight.

"Like I said, I practised pretty hard on those (shots versus spin). I know the importance of playing those shots, particularly in India. I know I have to use those options, and like I said in one of the interviews during the IPL, I had to give credit to Mahi bhai for the one game where he said: "I think you should use your feet and that is a strong option next game," Conway recalled.

"I certainly took that advice. Having the backing from the captain at the time and backing those options gave me more success against spin."