England star reverses retirement ahead of World Cup

In a recent development, all-rounder Ben Stokes has reversed his retirement as England named their squad for the upcoming 4-match ODI series against New Zealand. It also provides the Three Lions a major boost ahead of the World Cup, slated for later this year.

England coach Matthew Mott recently revealed that he was eager to lure the Test team skipper out of his retirement, and was willing to play him as just a pure batter in ODIs.

(More to follow)