'Hypocrites' - England trolled for cheeky stumping attempt that proves double standards

While England registered a famous victory in Hyderabad, their double standards were visible during the end moments of the game.
 By Darpan Jain Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 19:26 IST
If England really played within the spirit, Foakes could have avoided it.

While England registered a famous victory in Hyderabad, their double standards were visible during the end moments of the game. Their wicketkeeper, Ben Foakes, attempted a stumping, deviating from their so-called ‘spirit of the game’. Maybe England’s players didn’t find it unethical since they weren’t on the receiving end.

During the 66th over of the fourth innings, Tom Hartley bowled a short-length delivery that spun sharply and kept low. Jasprit Bumrah went for a ferocious pull but couldn’t connect due to the lack of bounce. He was anguished at himself for missing out on a possibility of scoring vital runs amidst a tight chase.

Bumrah jumped in his crease in frustration, and Foakes waited for him to do so. As the batter’s legs went in the air, Foakes dislodged the bails in a flash and appealed to the square-leg umpire. Unfortunately, he was a split or two seconds late in his attempt, and Bumrah landed in the crease before the bails were removed.

The third umpire checked from various angles and concluded it was not out. Bumrah was safe but only marginally. Not that it mattered since England won - Foakes could have ended the game earlier by removing the bails in time.

England trolled for cheeky stumping attempt proving double standards

While Ben Foakes’ attempt was within the rules, it wasn’t within the spirit of the game. When Alex Carey famously stumped Jonny Bairstow in Lord’s last year, the English fans and players criticised it. According to them, the stumping was unscrupulous and against the morals of the sport.

The media made Carey a villain who committed a heinous crime when it was within the rules. Bairstow had left the crease before the ball became dead and was rightly adjudged out. The same media will obviously not point a finger towards Foakes now, who has clearly done the same, or worse, than Carey.

If England really played within the spirit, Foakes could have avoided it. Clearly, they decide what’s within the spirit and what isn’t. Whatever they do is within the ethics, and whatever happens against them is against the ethics.

The fans were quick to point their double standards out. They criticised Foakes for using this tactic to get a tailender out. There are plenty of reactions out there.

Clearly, the move to stump Bumrah didn’t go well with the fans. They have rightly criticised Ben Foakes. It would have been more interesting had Bumrah been out of his crease and given out.

