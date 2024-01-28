'Hypocrites' - England trolled for cheeky stumping attempt that proves double standards

While England registered a famous victory in Hyderabad, their double standards were visible during the end moments of the game.

While England registered a famous victory in Hyderabad, their double standards were visible during the end moments of the game. Their wicketkeeper, Ben Foakes, attempted a stumping, deviating from their so-called ‘spirit of the game’. Maybe England’s players didn’t find it unethical since they weren’t on the receiving end.

During the 66th over of the fourth innings, Tom Hartley bowled a short-length delivery that spun sharply and kept low. Jasprit Bumrah went for a ferocious pull but couldn’t connect due to the lack of bounce. He was anguished at himself for missing out on a possibility of scoring vital runs amidst a tight chase.

Bumrah jumped in his crease in frustration, and Foakes waited for him to do so. As the batter’s legs went in the air, Foakes dislodged the bails in a flash and appealed to the square-leg umpire. Unfortunately, he was a split or two seconds late in his attempt, and Bumrah landed in the crease before the bails were removed.

The third umpire checked from various angles and concluded it was not out. Bumrah was safe but only marginally. Not that it mattered since England won - Foakes could have ended the game earlier by removing the bails in time.

England trolled for cheeky stumping attempt proving double standards

While Ben Foakes’ attempt was within the rules, it wasn’t within the spirit of the game. When Alex Carey famously stumped Jonny Bairstow in Lord’s last year, the English fans and players criticised it. According to them, the stumping was unscrupulous and against the morals of the sport.

The media made Carey a villain who committed a heinous crime when it was within the rules. Bairstow had left the crease before the ball became dead and was rightly adjudged out. The same media will obviously not point a finger towards Foakes now, who has clearly done the same, or worse, than Carey.

If England really played within the spirit, Foakes could have avoided it. Clearly, they decide what’s within the spirit and what isn’t. Whatever they do is within the ethics, and whatever happens against them is against the ethics.

The fans were quick to point their double standards out. They criticised Foakes for using this tactic to get a tailender out. There are plenty of reactions out there.

Here are some reactions:

Foakes stumping appeal off Bumrah vs England’s overall views on spirit and run out at non striker’s end illustrates how hypocrite is English cricket — Suvajit Mustafi (@RibsGully) January 28, 2024

Dear Ben foakes, where is your spirit of cricket? — arfan (@Im__Arfan) January 28, 2024

Foakes has done what's against England's spirit of game?! 🤣 — TUSHAR 🏏 (@mainlycricket) January 28, 2024

• Against the spirit of the game.

• Good against spin behind & front of wicket.

• Not a bigmouth.



Ben Foakes is the least English cricketer. — Akif #Smithian (@glazedakif) January 28, 2024

What Foakes did is against the spirit of the game, no? — Rahul Warrier (@rahulw_) January 28, 2024

Hahahahahaha Ben Foakes just tried to stump Bumrah whilst he was in air reacting to a horrible shot he played. Many seconds after the bowl was gloved.



If he was a fraction of a second earlier it would have been out.



BUT WHAT ABOUT THE SPIRIT OF CRICKET?!?!? — Billo (@aussie_billy) January 28, 2024

Just for consistency's sake: I think that was against the spirit of the game from Foakes. And also arguably dead ball. — Hugh Dickinson (@Hugh_Dickinson) January 28, 2024

I'm sure the Lord's Long room has blown up about this shameless bit of cheating from Foakes. @jbairstow21 ... have a chat to him about the Spirit of Cricket, will you?#INDvENG #alexcarey https://t.co/bxS0uggodX — Luke Barnes (@lukebarnesastro) January 28, 2024

A penny for Jonny Bairstow and Brendon McCullum’s thoughts on trying to win a game with this? #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/JaZW9B88eV — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) January 28, 2024

England cried foul with the Carey stumping last year but are fine winning this Test with a similar stumping vs Bumrah. Hahaha. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) January 28, 2024

Clearly, the move to stump Bumrah didn’t go well with the fans. They have rightly criticised Ben Foakes. It would have been more interesting had Bumrah been out of his crease and given out.

