ETPL 2026 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch European T20 Premier League in India?

The European T20 Premier League will start on August 26, with six teams taking part. The ETPL 2026 matches will be played at two venues, Voorburg and Malahide.

When is ETPL 2026?

The ETPL 2026 is all set to commence on August 26, 2026. The action will begin with an opening fixture between the Rotterdam Dockers and Amsterdam Flames.

Event: ETPL 2026

Date: Augest, 26, 2026 – September 20, 2026.

Venues: Voorburg, Malahide.

Start time: 3:00 PM and 6:45 PM IST.

Where To Watch ETPL 2026 Live Streaming?

Here’s all the fans need to know about the ETPL 2026 live streaming details in India and different regions.

How To Watch ETPL 2026 Live Streaming In India

ETPL 2026 live streaming platform: JioHotstar Website and app

TV: Star Sports Network

This is the simplest answer to how to watch ETPL 2026 in India. The matches will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, while Star Sports Network will telecast the matches.

How to Watch ETPL 2026 Live Streaming in the UK and Ireland

Platform: TNT Sports, HBO Max

How to Watch ETPL 2026 Live Streaming in the USA and Canada

Platform: Willow TV, Cricbuzz

How to Watch ETPL 2026 Live Streaming in the Middle East and North Africa

Platform: Cricbuzz

How to Watch ETPL 2026 Live Streaming in South East Asia

Platform: Cricbuzz

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ETPL 2026 Preview

ETPL 2026 will feature six teams, with each side playing 10 league matches. The team finishing first in the points table will reach the final directly, while the second and third placed teams will meet in the qualifier for a place in the title clash.

The tournament will have several experienced T20 names. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Vijay Shankar are among the former India players taking part. Mitchell Santner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Daryl Mitchell and Anrich Nortje are also set to feature.

Ravichandran Ashwin will lead Dublin Guardians, while Mitchell Santner will captain Edinburgh Castle Rockers. Faf du Plessis will be at the helm of Rotterdam Dockers and Glenn Maxwell will lead Belfast Wolves. Scott Edwards will captain Amsterdam Flames, with George Munsey in charge of Glasgow Cosmic.

The ETPL 2026 playing conditions also allow a maximum of four overseas players in the XI. There is no minimum number of overseas players required. A team can have four overseas and seven local players, or two overseas players, four associate players and five local players.

There will also be no Impact Player rule in ETPL 2026.

ETPL 2026 Fixtures

Date Match Venue IST Aug 26 Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames Voorburg 6:45 PM Aug 27 Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians Voorburg 3:00 PM Aug 27 Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Glasgow Cosmic Voorburg 6:45 PM Aug 28 Amsterdam Flames vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Voorburg 6:45 PM Aug 29 Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians Voorburg 3:00 PM Aug 29 Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves Voorburg 6:45 PM Aug 30 Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves Voorburg 3:00 PM Aug 30 Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians Voorburg 6:45 PM Sep 1 Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers Voorburg 6:45 PM Sep 2 Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers Voorburg 3:00 PM Sep 2 Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Voorburg 6:45 PM Sep 3 Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic Voorburg 6:45 PM Sep 4 Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves Voorburg 6:45 PM Sep 5 Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Voorburg 3:00 PM Sep 5 Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames Voorburg 6:45 PM Sep 6 Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Voorburg 3:00 PM Sep 6 Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers Voorburg 6:45 PM Sep 9 Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves Malahide 6:45 PM Sep 10 Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic Malahide 3:00 PM Sep 10 Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames Malahide 6:45 PM Sep 11 Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Malahide 6:45 PM Sep 12 Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers Malahide 3:00 PM Sep 12 Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic Malahide 6:45 PM Sep 13 Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames Malahide 3:00 PM Sep 13 Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic Malahide 6:45 PM Sep 15 Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians Malahide 3:00 PM Sep 15 Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers Malahide 6:45 PM Sep 16 Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames Malahide 6:45 PM Sep 17 Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves Malahide 3:00 PM Sep 17 Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians Malahide 6:45 PM Sep 19 Qualifier Malahide 6:45 PM Sep 20 Final Malahide 6:45 PM

ETPL 2026 Squads

Amsterdam Flames: Scott Edwards (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Samra, Ali Hasan, Max O’Dowd, Jordan Neill, Aryan Dutt, Tim Pringle, Kyle Klein, Curtis Campher, Steve Smith, Mitchell Bracewell, Richard Gleeson, Bas de Leede, Tim David, David Payne.

Belfast Wolves: Glenn Maxwell (c), Gavin Hoey, Harry Manenti, Alexander Roy, Zainullah Hasan, Paul Stirling, Tim Tector, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Crishan Kalugamage, Saurabh Netravalkar, David Miller, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Chris Jordan.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers: Mitchell Santner (c), Oliver Jones, Sean Solia, JJ Smuts, Finlay McCreath, Safyaan Sharif, Jack Jarvis, Ross Adair, Gareth Delany, Brandon McMullen, Mark Watt, Rushil Ugarkar, Andries Gous, Laurie Evans, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Trent Boult.

Dublin Guardians: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Muhammad Waseem, Peter Hatzoglou, Chris Greaves, Noah Croes, Craig Young, Matthew Hollard, George Dockrell, Benjamin Calitz, Harry Tector, Joshua Little, Harmeet Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Vijay Shankar, Daryl Mitchell, James Vince, Chris Wood.

Rotterdam Dockers: Faf du Plessis (c), Ben McDermott, Shubham Ranjane, Ben Manenti, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Jasper Davidson, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Jai Moondra, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Sandeep Lamichhane, David Wiese, Aneurin Donald, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen.

Glasgow Cosmic: George Munsey (c), Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Ali Khan, Moises Henriques, Liam Naylor, Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Paul van Meekeren, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Richie Berrington, James Neesham, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone.

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