Ex-Australia captain Tim Paine All Set for a Comeback: Reports

Ex-Australia captain Tim Paine has been off cricket for a while after the sexting scandal that prematurely pulled the plug on his captaincy stint and Australia career. As per the recent reports from The Australian, Paine has been practicing with the state team lately and might play for them on October 6 when they take on Queensland at Allan Border Field. Ever since the sexting scandal was out, he has maintained a distance from the game.

The Australian received confirmation from Cricket Tasmania CEO Dom Baker saying Paine was recently seen in the Tasmanian team. However, there is no official word about Tim Paine's involvement in the upcoming BBL season. Dom Baker said, "He started here as just a 16-year-old all those years ago and has been a part of our cricket ever since. He is training as an uncontracted player to get fit for club cricket, but if he proves to be anywhere near his best expect to see him playing state cricket again. All of Tasmania and I think most of Australia wants to see him finish his career on his own terms."

No official confirmation on Tim Paine's BBL participation

While stepping down, Paine had said, "Today I am announcing my decision to stand down as captain of the Australian men's cricket team. It's an incredibly difficult decision but the right one for me, my family and cricket. Nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague. Although exonerated I deeply regretted in incident at a time and I do so today. I spoke to my wife and family at a time and enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support."

Ricky Ponting had earlier discussed the possibility of Paine becoming the coach for Hobart Hurricanes. Nonetheless, there is no official confirmation on the same. According to the recent BBL schedule, the tournament will begin this year on December 13, 2022 and will end on February 4, 2023. Paine last played the Test match against India on 15 January 2021. He will probably have to play club and first cricket before the selectors consider his position back in the team.

