‘Pant gone, TV off’ - Fans react as Rishabh Pant falls after yet another promising start

Rishabh Pant smashed two sixes and a four in a promising start, but slogged one too many to perish for 24 in the second West Indies-India T20I at the Warner Park, Basseterre, on Monday, August 1.

Pant has just three fifty-plus scores in 46 T20I innings.

India lost a wicket first ball in the second T20I against West Indies on Monday, with skipper Rohit Sharma falling to Obed McCoy for a first-ball duck after the hosts opted to bowl. McCoy then removed Suryakumar Yadav for 11 to leave India at 17/2 in the third over, before Rishabh Pant walked in for an entertaining blitz.

The left-hander started off with a six off his second ball, and followed another in the next over off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein to begin India’s counter-attack, but Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal not long after reduced India at 40/3.

Pant however, continued his aggressive streak even outside the powerplay, and earned a four off Hosein, before perishing the next ball in an attempt to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary. A brisk 12-ball 24 promised much, but the disappointing end prompted mixed reactions from the fans.

Watch Rishabh Pant’s dismissal in the second T20I against West Indies here:





