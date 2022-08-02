‘Pant gone, TV off’ - Fans react as Rishabh Pant falls after yet another promising start

Rishabh Pant smashed two sixes and a four in a promising start, but slogged one too many to perish for 24 in the second West Indies-India T20I at the Warner Park, Basseterre, on Monday, August 1.
Pant has just three fifty-plus scores in 46 T20I innings.

India lost a wicket first ball in the second T20I against West Indies on Monday, with skipper Rohit Sharma falling to Obed McCoy for a first-ball duck after the hosts opted to bowl. McCoy then removed Suryakumar Yadav for 11 to leave India at 17/2 in the third over, before Rishabh Pant walked in for an entertaining blitz.

The left-hander started off with a six off his second ball, and followed another in the next over off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein to begin India’s counter-attack, but Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal not long after reduced India at 40/3.

Pant however, continued his aggressive streak even outside the powerplay, and earned a four off Hosein, before perishing the next ball in an attempt to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary. A brisk 12-ball 24 promised much, but the disappointing end prompted mixed reactions from the fans.

Watch Rishabh Pant’s dismissal in the second T20I against West Indies here:

Here's how the fans reacted on his dismissal on Monday:

 

 

 

 

 

 

India were 101/4 from 13 overs at the time of writing, with all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

Earlier, the start of the game was delayed by a staggering three hours after it was understood that the team luggage would arrive late at the venue. India went in with one change in their XI from the series opener at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on Friday, with speedster Avesh Khan replacing wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. India, having won the first T20I by 68 runs, lead the five-match series 1-0.

