‘Pant gone, TV off’ - Fans react as Rishabh Pant falls after yet another promising start
India lost a wicket first ball in the second T20I against West Indies on Monday, with skipper Rohit Sharma falling to Obed McCoy for a first-ball duck after the hosts opted to bowl. McCoy then removed Suryakumar Yadav for 11 to leave India at 17/2 in the third over, before Rishabh Pant walked in for an entertaining blitz.
The left-hander started off with a six off his second ball, and followed another in the next over off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein to begin India’s counter-attack, but Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal not long after reduced India at 40/3.
Pant however, continued his aggressive streak even outside the powerplay, and earned a four off Hosein, before perishing the next ball in an attempt to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary. A brisk 12-ball 24 promised much, but the disappointing end prompted mixed reactions from the fans.
Watch Rishabh Pant’s dismissal in the second T20I against West Indies here:
Pant has just three fifty-plus scores from 46 T20I innings now.
Here's how the fans reacted on his dismissal on Monday:
That is again a rash shot from @RishabhPant17 ! A poor way to get out. As the T20 world cup is coming close the headache for team india is growing.— Gautam Sachdev (@Gautyspeaks) August 1, 2022
Pant gone. TV off— hmmmmm (@gupshup__) August 1, 2022
When was the last time Rishabh Pant scored a 30+ in an innings ? Don't remember in the last 8 in ings atleast. We were supposed to believe Kohli and Shastri mishandled his career and didn't back him when he played the most matches in T20Is at a point for 2 years.— Steph (@albatrosscric) August 1, 2022
Big fan of Pant in test and ODI— Abhishek choudhary (@TheRealAbhiRaj) August 1, 2022
but never in T20I
so pic.twitter.com/QTuZgVX0EP
Considering the kind of situation team is in, it's utter waste of wicket by Pant. Simply thrown away his wicket, irresponsible batting... @BCCI @IndianCricNews— sajeesh k g (@saji555) August 1, 2022
Such a careless shot by Pant...🤦🏾🤦🏾..There is no need of this at all when you have got boundary in previous ball and team is 3 down.#INDvWI #WIvsIND#INDvsWI— Harsh Kumar (@mistri_hk) August 1, 2022
Indian batsmen are desperately trying to take us to a decider, Rishabh Pant the latest to go #WIvIND— 𝑨𝒊𝒎𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔 ♛♕ (@ethauline) August 1, 2022
I wish everyone gets as many opportunities in life as Rishabh Pant.#IndvsWI #WIvIND— The Lost Guy (@TheLostGuy_) August 1, 2022
One of the most irresponsible player I have ever seen, the only thing stable about him is his immaturity, once again threw his wicket away @RishabhPant17 @BCCI— Deepanshu Chawla (@deepanshutr25) August 1, 2022
Sanju Samson fails in one match,— Roshmi 💗 (@cric_roshmi) August 1, 2022
INCONSISTENT.
Rishabh Pant failed 52 times in T20i
X factor.
Rishabh Pant is a donkey sometimes, though.— Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) August 1, 2022
Bro they are playing you to counter Maharaj and Akeal Hosein, not to get out to them!
It looks wtupid when you succumb to your favourable matchups again & again! 🤦🤦
I believe Sanju Samson at least should get half of the chances you give to Rishabh Pant...— Hashim.S (@Hashim578) August 1, 2022
India were 101/4 from 13 overs at the time of writing, with all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.
Earlier, the start of the game was delayed by a staggering three hours after it was understood that the team luggage would arrive late at the venue. India went in with one change in their XI from the series opener at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on Friday, with speedster Avesh Khan replacing wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. India, having won the first T20I by 68 runs, lead the five-match series 1-0.
