FIR lodged against Bangladesh Superstar for alleged murder

In a recent development coming in, a Bangladesh Superstar cricketer has been accused of murder and an FIR has also been lodged against him.

Talented all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is one of 147 individuals facing charges related to a suspected murder that occurred during the protests in Bangladesh in early August, An officer at the Adabor police station in Dhaka confirmed the developments to ESPNcricinfo.

The case, involving the death of a garment worker, was registered on Thursday (August 22) by Rafiqul Islam, the father of the deceased, Mohammed Rubel.

In addition to being Bangladesh's most renowned cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan is also a former Awami League parliament member. The Awami League was the ruling party in Bangladesh until earlier this month. Sheikh Hasina, the then-prime minister of Bangladesh, along with numerous former ministers and lawmakers from her party, are also implicated in the case.

Shakib is listed as either the 27th or 28th accused in the initial report.

Shakib was in Canada during the incident

However, on August 5 during the protests that resulted in the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Shakib was not in Bangladesh.

Instead, he was in Canada, where he was leading the Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the Global T20 Canada league held in Brampton. Before this, the 37-year-old had been in the USA participating in Major League Cricket (MLC) until mid-July. He then travelled to Canada, where he played from July 26 to August 9.

Shakib, who was elected as a member of parliament from his hometown of Magura in the January general elections, is currently competing in the Rawalpindi Test against neighbours Pakistan.

