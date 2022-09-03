A fit Harshal Patel would walk into India's T20 World Cup squad: Rahul Dravid

If Bumrah is fit, he is a walk in (to the squad) and so is Harshal

The T20 World Cup is just around the corner. Australia, the hosts of the tournament, and England have already named their squads for the upcoming competition. Meanwhile, it was assumed that team India will play their probable squad in the Asia Cup, but things haven't really been that great. Two of the team's main bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were ruled out before the start of the tournament owing to injuries. Harshal pick a rib injury right before the second T20I in West Indies and Bumrah was ruled out because of back spasm. This in turn led to Avesh Khan becoming an obvious choice in Asia Cup along with Arshdeep Singh whose death bowling has been great in IPL.

However, it won't be long before the BCCI would have to take the final call on the squad. Addressing the press right before the second clash against Pakistan, Team India's coach Rahul Dravid was clear that the team would go ahead with Harshal but that depends on his fitness. Additionally, it was unclear when Harshal would be able to fully recover. "If Bumrah is fit, he is a walk in (to the squad) and so is Harshal," said Dravid.

Rahul Dravid addresses press ahead of Super 4 clash against Pakistan