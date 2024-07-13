'Forced out because of his age' - Former English allrounder unhappy with James Anderson's sudden retirement

As England build towards the future with an eye on the away Ashes next year, the team management decided to look past their greatest-ever bowler, James Anderson.

As England build towards the future with an eye on the away Ashes next year, the team management decided to look past their greatest-ever bowler, James Anderson. Despite bowling as well as ever, Anderson opted to respect the team’s decision and step aside after the first Test against West Indies in Lord’s, putting curtains on an illustrious career spanning over 21 years.

However, David Lloyd is unhappy with England forcing Anderson to retire despite being at the top of his game. In his Daily Mail column, Lloyd wrote Anderson was forced to retire due to his age.

“So, it’s farewell to one of the greatest. The sad thing about Jimmy Anderson’s departure is that he’s bowling as well as ever. Accuracy, pace, stamina - he’s shown all those qualities and he’s still taking wickets. They say they are moving him on with next year’s Ashes in mind. I say, pick your best team. "He was forced out because of his age. In this era of inclusivity, it takes the biscuit that someone has been stopped for that reason. Reader, let me tell you: I know the feeling. Inclusivity, my arse.”

James Anderson retires as the leading wicket-taker as a pacer

Talking about James Anderson’s retirement, he ended with 704 wickets at 26.46 runs apiece in 188 Tests, including 32 five-wicket and three ten-wicket hauls. He took the most wickets among pacers and third-most overall in Test cricket.

While he was formidable at home with the ball, his away record improved significantly with age, becoming a genuine wicket-taker for England. He had a bag of tricks and used them precisely to be among wickets across conditions, including the sub-continent venues.

Unfortunately, age wasn’t on his side, for Anderson will turn 42 later this month, which means it’s uncertain whether his body would operate as consistently as it used to. In Australia, the bowlers have to bowl long spells, and Anderson might not do so, meaning England needed alternates for his role.

There are no doubts regarding the quality of James Anderson, for he is still skilled enough to serve English cricket for more years. Anyway, he will go down as one of the greatest ever to play this sport and will find a high rank among the best bowlers this game has ever seen, for his career was a true hallmark of longevity.

