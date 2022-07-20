Former KKR player mocks Nepal cricket fans, Sandeep Lamichhane responds

A former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer termed Nepal cricket fans as “the worst ever” in a Tweet, and was given a response by Sandeep Lamichhane, who lamented over the “hateful comment”.

In an interesting sequence of events, cricket journalist Peter Della Penna shared a screenshot of a message received by a fan over his “hate” towards the Nepalese Cricket team, with the user citing the use of words in cricket commentary.

“Opening my DMs... I need to please set the record straight,” tweeted Penna. “There is no such thing as a filthy rich Associate cricket journalist. If I really had "a lot of money", the last thing I'd be doing is using it to buy players. I don't own any team, or any cricket board, or any players.”

USA pacer Ali Khan responded to the tweet, slamming Nepal cricket fans, calling them “the worst ever”.

“Nepali fans are the worst ever,” Ali, who was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2022, tweeted.

Nepali fans are the worst ever — Ali khan (@IamAlikhan23) July 17, 2022

The words didn’t go down well with Sandeep Lamichanne, the Nepal Cricket team captain, who lamented the “generalized and hateful comment” from a professional cricketer.

“Never expected such a generalized and hateful comment from one of my cricket colleagues. The people of Nepal breathe cricket. It's in their blood. And they are a critical part of cricket world map. Sports should only bring people together & not divide them. #JaiNepal,” he tweeted.

Never expected such a generalized and hateful comment from one of my cricket colleagues. The people of Nepal breathe cricket. It's in their blood. And they are a critical part of cricket world map. Sports should only bring people together & not divide them. #JaiNepal🇳🇵 https://t.co/V1SXbmMVwJ — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) July 18, 2022

Both Ali and Lamichanne have been playing in various Global T20 Leagues in recent years like the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Lamichanne represented the Delhi Capitals in nine IPL games across the 2018 and 2019 editions and returned 13 wickets at 22.46, dismissing the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav and Moeen Ali among others.

Khan was ruled out of the IPL 2020 with injury, and wasn’t picked at the auctions thereafter.



