'Defeat them at any cost' - Former MI analyst reveals dressing room talk before CSK vs MI contest

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the most intriguing rivalries in cricket history. It is called the ‘El Clasico’ of cricket, for both teams display some top-notch cricket, and the mini rivalries between the games make it spicier. That both teams are the two most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) only makes it a viewers’ treat, keeping the fans engaged.

There have been so many memorable matches between these two teams over the years, including the finals. There is never a dull moment when these two teams meet, and social media is abuzz like anything on the game day. The memes flow in plenty, with the fans of both teams leaving no stone unturned, getting involved in a banter that often takes unpleasant routes.

The pressure on the players to perform is palpable while they are on the field, and the expectations from them are higher in this particular rivalry. Even the players want to step up for their respective teams in this crunch game and showcase their superior talent and skillsets by performing well. Fans and viewers often remember such performances for a long time and talk about the same on social media platforms.

It’s worth remembering that both teams have now won five titles each, which is only going to take this rivalry to a whole new level. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) to clinch their fifth title and equal Mumbai Indians, who last won the cup in 2020. There will be extra pressure on the players from now on.

Former MI analyst reveals dressing room talk ahead of CSK vs MI game

When two quality sides meet, the strategy has to be pinpoint perfect, as a single mistake can be costly. The teams have to plan more, for the players on both sides have always been world-class. Former MI analyst Harishankar reveals the dressing room chat of Mumbai Indians ahead of their clash against the Yellow Army.

“During the team meeting against CSK, a sense of enthusiasm will arise, with the collective determination to defeat them at any cost,” exclaimed Harishankar on a YouTube channel, Blacksheep Chat.

Harishankar also revealed that all the players share their views while the team analyses the ways to counter MS Dhoni. He also disclosed that Rohit once came up with a cheeky comment on Dhoni.

“When discussing strategies against Dhoni, each player will contribute suggestions, and at the end, Rohit humorously remarks, "Yo, no matter what we plan, Mahi bhai is going to hit it.”

