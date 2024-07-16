'Gautam Gambhir won't last long' - Former T20 World Cup winner gives his verdict on new India coach

Gautam Gambhir will take over the Senior Men’s India team as the new head coach from the Sri Lanka series later this month, replacing Rahul Dravid.

Gautam Gambhir will take over the Senior Men’s India team as the new head coach from the Sri Lanka series later this month, replacing Rahul Dravid. Dravid’s tenure ended with the T20 World Cup 2024, and he decided not to re-apply after serving the team for two and a half years.

Since the announcement, numerous former cricketers and experts have given their verdict on Gambhir’s latest role. While some feel he is an ideal candidate for this job, the other section pointed out different reasons why he might not fit in this role.

On Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, former T20 World Cup winner Joginder Sharma feels Gautam Gambhir won’t last long in the setup, for many around him dislike his decisions.

“Gautam Gambhir should come into the setup because he knows how to run the side. However, I feel he won’t last long because of his decisions. Maybe some estrangement from a few players might lead to his withdrawal. Sometimes, many people don’t like his choices because he speaks straightforwardly. He doesn't like to go to anyone or coax anyone.”

Gautam Gambhir never wants credit for his work: Joginder Sharma

Adding to his point, Joginder Sharma stated Gambhir doesn’t take credit for his work. He said it’s us who credit him; Gambhir doesn’t say to praise him.

“It’s us who give him (Gambhir) credit. He does his job only. From whatever I know about him, he never wants to take credit. I have never seen Gautam do anything to get credit. He does his job wholeheartedly and honestly, so we credit him.”

Several opinions have been floating around social media platforms regarding Gautam Gambhir’s nature and modus operandi lately. The only thing common in all those talks is how passionate he is with anything he does and never wants to be in the limelight, even though he gets credit automatically.

Under Gautam Gambhir, India will go through a significant transition across formats, and his role would be to bind the team together, even if the opinions vary. Disagreeing with others should be fine as long as the environment remains healthy.

