WATCH: Gautam Gambhir resolves equation with Virat Kohli with an interesting response

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently gave an interesting reply while responding to a question about Virat Kohli in a video that has gained traction across various social media platforms. Addressing inquiries about Kohli's 50th ODI century, Gambhir humorously remarked that any disagreements he has with the former captain are confined to the cricket field.

Over the years, Gambhir and Kohli have witnessed on-field clashes, notably during an IPL match a decade ago when Gambhir was an active participant in the T20 league. The two found themselves in a verbal exchange once again during the IPL 2023, following a game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when Gambhir served as the mentor for LSG.

In a trending video on Star Sports, Gambhir affectionately commented on his relationship with Kohli.

Gautam Gambhir gives an interesting response

Responding to a query about the bowler against whom Kohli achieved his record-breaking 50th ODI century during the 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand, Gambhir recalled the moment. He replied: "Lockie Ferguson.”

Gambhir then smilingly went on to add: “Ye aap baar baar dikhana, mujhe sab kuch yaad rehta hai. Ladai meri sirf on the field hai (Please show this clip again and again, I remember everything. My fight is only on the field)"

Notably, Kohli accomplished this milestone in the semi-final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, scoring 117 runs off 113 balls. His stellar performance contributed to India posting a formidable total of 397/4, ultimately securing their spot in the final after restricting the Kiwis to 327.

Virat Kohli has currently returned to India from South Africa due to a family emergency but is expected to rejoin the team in time for the upcoming Boxing Day Test.

