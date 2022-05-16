Sourav Ganguly has his say on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s form in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli has scored only one fifty this season so far while Rohit Sharma hasn't crossed the 50-run mark even once.

Ganguly isn't worried much and has backed the two cricketers to return to form sooner.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has played down the discussion the poor run of form of India’s superstar players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both players, while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively are going through a rough patch and haven’t scored runs like they usually do.

Kohli is enduring his worst IPL season after 2008 having mustered only 236 runs in 13 matches at a mediocre average of 19.67 and a strike-rate of 113.46. He has only one fifty to show for his efforts but has bagged three golden ducks. On the other hand, the five-time champions MI skipper Rohit Sharma has scored only 218 runs in 12 matches at an average of 18.17 and a strike-rate of 125.29.

With the T20 World Cup, set to be played in Australia, only five to six months away, the fans and experts are worried about their form. However, Ganguly isn’t worried much and has backed the duo return to their usual run-scoring form sooner rather than later. He also stated that the T20 World Cup is far away still and Rohit and Kohli will find their groove much before the mega event.

“I’m not worried at all about the form of Rohit or Virat. They are too good…real big players. The World Cup is far away and I am quite confident that they will be in top shape much before the tournament,” Ganguly said while speaking to Mid-Day.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 has entered the last week of its league stage with as many as seven teams still in the hunt to make it to the playoffs. Only Gujarat Titans have ‘Q’ to their name as of now while MI and CSK have been knocked out of the competition. Meanwhile, RCB are at the fourth position with 14 points to their name.

However, their NRR has put them in risk of getting knocked out. Having said that, they are still left with one more game and will have to win by a decent margin to stay in the hunt. RCB will face Gujarat Titans on May 19 in their last league game.