"Dhoni is in different league": Sourav Ganguly responds to Gavaskar's claim of Jurel 'another MSD'

The ongoing IND vs ENG Test series has already seen four Indian debutants - Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Rajat Patidar and Akash Deep. While most of the youngsters have impressed and capitalized on the chance, Dhruv Jurel has earned special recognition following his match and series-winning knock in the last Test match at Ranchi.

After slamming a 90 in the first innings, Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 39 in the second to support Shubman Gill from the other end and wrap up an extremely nervy contest.

In fact, Jurel impressed so much that legendary Sunil Gavaskar referred to him as 'another MS Dhoni in the making'. While Gavaskar acknowledged that no one can be Dhoni, Jurel's initial impression has all the characteristics to make him an all-time great.

Sourav Ganguly gives his take on Dhruv Jurel-MS Dhoni comparisons

Joining Gavaskar in heaping plaudits on the youngster is Sourav Ganguly, who too is impressed with what he's seen thus far of the 22-year-old. However, at the same time, the former BCCI chief is mindful of not getting too ahead with Dhoni comparisons.

Ganguly told RevSportz, "Dhruv Jurel… what a Test match he had under pressure on a difficult wicket. There is huge talent and if you miss you and you go back down in the ladder, it will be very hard to come back. MS Dhoni is in a different league. Jurel has talent; there's no doubt about it. But it took MS Dhoni 20 years to be MS Dhoni. Rather 15 years for Dhoni to be Dhoni. So let him [Jurel] play. Jurel's ability to play spin, pace and most importantly to perform under pressure. That's what you look for in a youngster."

