'Get used to this...:' Stuart Broad's message for Steve Smith after watching Mayank Yadav in IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav made a sensational debut against Punjab Kings to take his side to their first win of this season. Mayank bowled a breathtaking spell and took the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, and Jitesh Sharma. He picked up 3-27 in his four overs.

Mayank came in to bowl when Punjab Kings were cruising at 88-0 in 9 overs with Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow looking set to smash the bowlers. It was the toughest situation a rookie fast bowler can face on debut. But the youngster had other ideas. He troubled all the batters with his pace and bounce and kept bowling thunderbolts.

Mayank's pace gathered more attention as he constantly clocked 150 kmph, a sight very rare for an Indian fast bowler. He also bowled the fastest delivery of the season till now, at 155.8 kmph, thus registering his name in the record list.

Stuart Broad lauds Mayank Yadav for his exceptional performance

While speaking to Star Sports, former England fast bowler Stuart Broad lauded Mayank Yadav for his control over line and length alongwith his pace.

"Obviously, he has natural pace, but his control of line and length was exceptional for a young bowler. Sometimes, as a young bowler, you can come in and charge in with the emotion and try and bowl as quickly as possible. But the radar goes. But I thought his control of the lines was fantastic. " Broad said.

"Yes, Jonny Bairstow hit a fantastic shot to the backward of point when there was a bit of width. But, other than that, he really didn’t give the batters anything. When you see world-class batters like Jonny Bairstow, who have played all over the world, when they are getting rushed, you know there’s something special," the former England quick added.

Broad also went on to reveal that he had advised Steve Smith to get used to this pace for the Australia-India Test series to be held later this year.

"You don’t need to get far ahead. But I have already texted Steve Smith. If you are seeing this guy in Australia in the Test series, get used to it," Broad revealed on Star Sports.

Mayank Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his game-changing performance. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the remaining matches of this season. He is one of those very few fast bowlers in India who can clock 150 kmph on a regular basis. This makes him an exciting prospect for the future.

