"Absolute bonkers": Ex-England spinner left stunned by Indian batting sensation's stats

The IND vs ENG 3rd Test got underway today (February 15) at Rajkot. Notably, India handed two cricketers their maiden Test debut as the hosts aim to take the lead in the five-match Test series with the scoreline currently poised evenly at 1-1.

Batter Sarfaraz Khan and young wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel got a golden opportunity to stake their claim in the longest format. While Jurel came in to replace a poor-performing KS Bharat, Sarfaraz has been banging on the doors of the selectors for quite some time with his impressive domestic performances.

Sarfaraz was expected to bat at No.5 after India were rocked early and were reeling at 33 for 3. But the team management instead decided to protect him as Ravindra Jadeja stepped out to the crease.

As skipper Rohit and Jadeja forged a much-needed stand, the discussion in the commentary panel moved to Sarfaraz, who was following the action keenly from the dressing room.

Former England spinner left stunned by Indian star's stats

Sarfaraz's remarkable performance caught the attention of former England spinner Graeme Swann, who was amazed by the 26-year-old's exceptional form. "This lad has been making a lot of runs, make no mistake about it. Look at that, an average of 154. Phew. Some of those numbers are absolutely bonkers."

The statistics displayed on the screen showcased Sarfaraz's impressive Ranji Trophy records. From 2019 to 2023, he amassed a staggering 2466 runs in just 27 innings. Notably, he achieved two nearly 1000-run seasons, scoring 928 runs in 2019/20 and 982 runs in 2022/23.

Prior to the start of the match, Sarfaraz Khan's father broke into tears as his son was presented the India cap by legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble.

