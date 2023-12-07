Gujarat Titans COO reveals Shami was approached by unfair means for trade

Mohammed Shami is a hot commodity in world cricket after an impressive outing in the recently concluded ODI World Cup as the leading wicket-taker. Earlier this year, he also secured the purple cap in the Indian Premier League, helping Gujarat Titans reach the finals for the second consecutive season.

In an unexpected revelation, Colonel Arvinder Singh, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Gujarat Titans disclosed that a team had approached the star pacer for a potential switch during the IPL trading window. However, Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the team's approach, noting that directly approaching a player violates the rules set by the IPL governing body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

GT COO highlights the 'wrong thing' done by franchises

"See, every team has the right to take good players to make their team stronger. Mohammed Shami has done well for us, won the purple cap holder last season, he performed well in the World Cup. He is a very important part of our team. The wrong thing is when some franchises directly approach players. The BCCI has made a procedure for trading. There is an expression of interest that goes to BCCI and it is subsequently shared to the concerned franchise, who can then they take a call whether to go on with the trade or not," Singh said in a News 18 interview.

India is gearing up for a month-long tour of South Africa, where the 'Men in Blue' will engage in all three formats against the Proteas. Despite Shami's stellar form, he has been rested for the white-ball segment of the tour. He remains part of the squad for the two-match Test series, contingent upon his recovery from an ankle injury, for which he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

