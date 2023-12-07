WATCH: Sreesanth goes live to reveal what Gautam Gambhir told to sledge him

After a verbal spat during Legends League Cricket match last night (December 6), the former India pacer revealed what exactly Gambhir told him.

In another development to the Sreesanth-Gambhir spat that happened last night (December 6) during Legends League Cricket, Sreesanth has now gone live on social media to narrate what exactly transpired between the duo and what Gambhir had been calling him.

After the verbal altercation, an emotional Sreesanth took to Instagram last night to express his side of the story. Sreesanth revealed that the former India opener called him names without any provocation from his side which he found to be rude.

However, today morning, the former India pacer revealed Gambhir's words to the fans worldwide in a live session.

Sreesanth reveals in Live video what Gambhir called him

"I have not used a single bad word or used a single abusive word to him. I only said, 'What are you saying? What are you saying?' In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me 'Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer, F*** off fixer'. This is the language that was used. Even when the umpires were trying to control him, he kept on calling me fixer," Sreesanth said in an Instagram post.

Sreesanth was one of the three players found guilty in the infamous IPL spot-fixing scandal that had rocked Indian cricket in 2013. In September, the BCCI handed him a life ban but two years later, Sreesanth was acquitted in the same case.

However, in October 2017, the Kerala High Court reinstated the life ban. In March 2019, the Supreme Court of India reversed the BCCI's life ban, instructing the board to review the length of any potential new sanction. Consequently, the BCCI adjusted the ban to a 7-year term, making him eligible to participate in all forms of the game from September 13, 2020.

S Sreesanth on Gautam Gambhir:



"He kept calling me a fixer".pic.twitter.com/qPtSdEXTjp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2023

