Watch: Emotional Sreesanth lashes out at 'disrespectful Mr.Fighter' Gautam Gambhir after on-field fight

An emotional Sreesanth was very upset with things Gautam Gambhir said on the field to him during the Legends League Cricket Game.

Former Indian Test cricketers S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a verbal altercation during a Legends League cricket match between Gujarat Giants and India Capitals. The dispute on the field was contained by other players and umpires, but the incident didn't end there. Post-match, Sreesanth took to Instagram to express his side of the story, accusing Gambhir of using offensive language.

In his video, Sreesanth stated, “Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru bhai. That’s exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn’t have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir.”

Watch Sreesanth in an emotional video revealing what happened with Gautam Gambhir in the on-field fight

Huge allegations on Gautam Gambhir by Sreesanth🔥 Shame on you Gautam Gambhir🤮 Sreesanth exposed Gambhir #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/SR7beI64LC — Rohit bottled rigged home wc👁️‍🗨️🚩 (@AvengerReturns_) December 7, 2023

He continued, emphasizing his innocence in the matter, “I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straightaway. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn’t have said. I will surely let you know what he said.”

Sreesanth also mentioned Gambhir's previous altercations with other cricketers, including Virat Kohli. He remarked, “What’s the point of representing people if you don’t respect your own colleagues. Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don’t want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things…. I haven’t used a single bad word or a single abuse. He just kept on saying words which he always does.”

The confrontation between Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth escalated during the second over of their Legends League Cricket match. The tension rose when Gambhir hit Sreesanth for a four and then a six in consecutive deliveries. Following a subsequent delivery that Gambhir hit to a fielder, there was an exchange of words between the two.

Watch video of the Gambhir-Sreesanth showdown in the Legends League Cricket game

The match, which was an Eliminator, saw Gambhir's team, India Capitals, emerge victorious by 12 runs, leading to the elimination of Sreesanth's Gujarat Giants from the tournament. The Capitals are now set to face the Manipal Tigers in the second qualifier, aiming for a spot in the final against Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

In a related note, Gambhir has expressed his disapproval of players being overly friendly with their rivals during matches. Both Gambhir and Sreesanth have a history of being temperamental on the field. Gambhir's infamous altercation with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and Sreesanth's memorable face-off with Andre Nel are notable examples of their fiery on-field personas.