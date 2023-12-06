WATCH: Sreesanth exchanges words with Gambhir in Legends League game after being smashed for boundaries

Sreesanth didn't shy away from engaging in a verbal altercation, attempting to provoke Gambhir and disrupt his focus.

In a heated turn of events, a fiery exchange unfolded between the former India pacer S Sreesanth and opener Gautam Gambhir during the Legends League Cricket eliminator in Surat on Wednesday (December 6).

Gambhir, who opened the innings for India Capitals in the T20 clash, struck six and a four in consecutive deliveries off Gujarat Giants seamer Sreesanth in the second over. Following this, Sreesanth bowled a wide ball, prompting Gambhir to hit it straight to a fielder at short cover.

Known for his fiery nature, Sreesanth didn't shy away from engaging in a verbal altercation, attempting to provoke Gambhir and disrupt the retired opener's focus. Gambhir, accustomed to such on-field confrontations throughout his playing career, appeared momentarily perplexed but continued with his batting.

By the end of the powerplay, Gambhir had accumulated 31 runs off 17 balls, contributing to his team's score of 60 for no loss. His opening partner, Kirk Edwards, was dismissed for 26 by Sarabjit Ladda in the seventh over, following Gujarat's decision to field first after winning the toss.

The winner between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will face Manipal Tigers in Qualifier 2 and battle it out for a spot in the final against Urbanisers Hyderabad.

Legends League Cricket, a popular T20 tournament featuring six teams of retired players, showcases cricketing icons such as Chris Gayle, Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, and Tillakratne Dilshan in its second season, which commenced on November 18 and concludes on December 9 with the summit clash.

