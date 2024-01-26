Latest Gujarat Titans millionaire wants to become country's go-to bowler

He has seen a meteoric rise in his brief but illustrious career so far.

The IPL 2024 mini-auction last year in Dubai witnessed some life-changing deals. One that stole the limelight was an INR 10 crore contract to Australia's up-and-coming pacer. Gujarat Titans secured the services of the 28-year-old pace sensation after a bidding war with the Delhi Capitals. Interestingly, his name did not come up in the initial part of the auction but when it did in the accelerated round, both Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals (franchises with the largest remaining purse) fought out a tedious battle.

However, Spencer Johnson revealed that he has now set his target on becoming Australia's next first-choice left-armer, declaring he wants to be the man to eventually replace Mitchell Starc.

Echoing on the same lines, Johnson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au, "I've always thought that when Starcy calls time, hopefully I'm ready to go. If I can keep performing at this level and then go back to South Australia and play some first-class cricket and get some more overs under my belt, then who knows."

Johnson has seen a meteoric rise in his brief but illustrious career so far. Virtually unknown at the start of 2023, Johnson has now made his T20 and ODI debuts for Australia, won a BBL and earned a lucrative million dollar IPL deal in the months since last August.

In the recently-concluded BBL 13, Johnson capped an incredible six months with a player of the match performance in Brisbane Heat's Final win on Wednesday night (January 24) over the Sydney Sixers. The 28-year-old's 4-26 absolutely dismantled the hosts at the SCG and he also recorded the best figures in a BBL decider.

