Gujarat Titans player slapped with one year ban in overseas league for breach of contract

He now becomes the second player to be banned by the ILT20 committee for the same reason.

In a recent development coming in, a Gujarat Titans (GT) star has been banned for one year for breaching contract regulations in the recently concluded ILT20 2024 league. He has been served with a 12-month ban by the ILT20 disciplinary committee for contract breach with his franchise Sharjah Warriors.

Noor Ahmad now becomes the second player after fellow countryman Naveen-ul-Haq to be banned by the ILT20 for the same reason.

What happened was Noor Ahmad declined to sign a retention contract after playing for the Sharjah Warriors in the flagship season of the ILT20 league. After denying to play for the franchise in this year's ILT20 2024, he went and plied his trade in the SA20 league.

This triggered the contract breach as he refused to sign an extension on similar terms and the Warriors went to the ILT20 to intervene in the dispute.

Noor Ahmad was initially sentenced to a 20-month ban

The league established a three-member disciplinary panel to deliberate on the issue. Following the conclusion of the investigation, Noor Ahmad received a one-year suspension from the league. The disciplinary panel conducted distinct hearings for both the player and the franchise before reaching a final verdict.

At first, Noor was given a 20-month suspension, similar to that of Naveen-ul-Haq. However, due to Noor's status as a minor prior to the inaugural ILT20 season, the penalty was reduced to 12 months.

Noor will once again expected to play a key role for the Gujarat Titans franchise in the upcoming season of IPL 2024. Bought by GT in the IPL 2022 mega auction for INR 30 lakhs, he unfortunately did not make his debut in their title-winning campaign in their maiden season.

However, he was a revelation in IPL 2023, picking up 16 wickets as GT finished runners-up and the franchise will be hoping that he does an encore after retaining him for IPL 2024.

