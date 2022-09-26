England captain Heather Knight hits back at Deepti; says she is lying about warnings

England Women captain Heather Knight hit back at India’s Deepti Sharma over Charlotte Dean’s dismissal in the third ODI at Lord’s on Saturday, September 24.

The debate surrounding Charlotte Dean’s run-out in the third ODI between England Women and India Women at Lord’s on Saturday, September 24, continues to grow, with Heather Knight offering her point of view on the series of events.

With England needing 17 off 39 with a wicket remaining, India’s Deepti Sharma ran Dean out at the non-striker’s end after the latter had backed up. The dismissal has prompted intense debate among cricketers and fans since.

"It was a plan, because we had warned her [for leaving the crease early] repeatedly," Deepti told reporters upon the India Women’s team arrival in Kolkata. "We did things as per the rules and guidelines. We told the umpires as well, but she was there [outside the crease]. We couldn't do much."

England skipper Heather Knight, who missed the series with an injury, hit back at the India n all-rounder on Twitter on Monday.

“The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately,” Knight tweeted. “India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate.

“But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings.”

Deepti’s response had come after the MCC had issued its statement over the dismissal.

"MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen.

"Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more."

Harmanpreet Kaur, the India captain, had maintained that the mode of dismissal is a “part of the game” after the win.

"It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn't done something outside the rules. At the end of the day a win is a win and we will take that,” Kaur had said on Saturday.