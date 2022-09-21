Host venues for ICC World Test Championship 2023 and 2025 Finals revealed

The ICC has revealed the host venues for the finals of the ongoing and the subsequent World Test Championship final in 2023 and 2025 respectively.

New Zealand won the inaugural edition, defeating India in the final in Southampton last year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the venues for the final of the ICC World Test Championship for the 2023 and 2025 cycle on Wednesday, September 2021. The Oval will host the final of the ongoing edition next year, while Lord’s, the Home of Cricket, will host the 2025 final.

The Lord’s has hosted five Men’s World Cup finals till date - in 1975, 1979, 1983, 1999 and the most recent one in 2019, to go with the T20 World Cup final in 2009. The Oval has previously hosted the finals of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in 2004 and 2017.

The teams finishing top-two in the points table of the ongoing WTC cycle will contest in the final.

“We are delighted to be hosting next year’s ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval which has such a rich legacy and an amazing atmosphere, which is ideal for such an important fixture on the calendar," said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice.

"Following that we will then take the 2025 Final to Lord’s which will provide a fitting backdrop to the ultimate Test.”

New Zealand were crowned the inaugural World Test Championship winners, as they defeated India by eight wickets in the final in Southampton in June 2021.

"Last year’s final between New Zealand and India at The Rose Bowl, Southampton was an engrossing encounter and I am sure fans the world over would be looking forward to the next WTC final at The Oval.” added Allardice. “On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank the England and Wales Cricket Board, Surrey County Cricket Club and Marylebone Cricket Club for their support."

Australia currently occupy the pole position in the WTC 2023 standings with a points percentage of 70, followed by South Africa on 60%. Sri Lanka (53.33%), India (52.08%) and Pakistan (51.85%) follow them in the next three spots, with the race to the finals largely opened.

The date of the title clash will be announced in due course.