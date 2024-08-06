How Rahul Dravid landed India's X-factor data analyst that played a key role in the T20 World Cup triumph

The Indian team scripted an emphatic performance to win the T20 World Cup 2024, earlier this year in June after last winning it 17-years before in 2007. It was also a magnanimous feat as the Men in Blue became the only team in history to win the tournament while remaining unbeaten.

With the win, head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure also ended with a fitting swansong.

Dravid had a very successful stint, winning the Asia Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024, while guiding the team to the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the 2023 ODI World Cup where India lost to Australia both times.

A big part of Dravid's successful run can be accredited to decisions driven by data.

And recently, the data analyst who worked behind closed doors revealed himself. He is Himanish Ganjoo, who has previously contributed insightful articles to ESPN Cricinfo and briefly to our website CricXtasy.

India's X-factor data reveals how Rahul Dravid scouted him

In a recent Spotify podcast called 81 All Out, Himanish opened up on how Rahul Dravid had identified and approached him.

Himanish said, "I used to write for Cricinfo and some of those articles reached Rahul Dravid and he sent me an email one day. This was in March 2022. I remember it was morning when I got the email and first i started with a volley of abuses because I thought someone was pranking me. So I confirmed from Cricinfo did you give my ID to Rahul Dravid and that's how we know each other and then we had a couple of zoom calls."

He added, "He was interested in knowing how I looked at data. He read my articles because he reads so much and only after a few minutes did I realise that he is not just Rahul Dravid but also the coach of the Indian team"

