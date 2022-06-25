‘I guess it’s your personality coming out’ - Jonny Bairstow reflects after another attacking masterclass

Jonny Bairstow, in company of Jamie Overton, helped England recover from 55/6 to 264/6 by the end of second day’s play in the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley. He revealed that the secret lies in keeping things simple.

It was Bairstow’s fourth Test hundred in 2022.

Jonny Bairstow was at his belligerent best at his home-ground Headingley on Friday, showcasing splendid counterattack after the England batting had been rocked by the New Zealand speedsters.

The hosts found themselves 55/6 in response to the Blackcaps first innings total of 329 during the second session on Day 2, but what followed was a stunning fightback. Bairstow, in company of debutant Jamei Overton, added an unbeaten 206 for the seventh wicket in just 37.1 overs by stumps, taking England within 65 runs of matching the visitors.

Bairstow, whose incredible 92-ball 136 had helped England gun down the 299-run target in just 50 overs at Trent Bridge, remained unbeaten at 130 off 126, striking 21 fours during his stay.

The 32-year-old reflected on his free-flowing approach, after having registered his fourth Test hundred of the year.

"This is the way that I've always been capable of playing," Bairstow said in the presser after the day's play. "I guess it's your personality coming out. It's just a more relaxed me at the crease, I'm not necessarily as tense.

"I've gone back to young Jonny, where I'm watching the ball and seeing the ball. There is sometimes a lot of rubbish spoken about a lot of different things, sometimes it gets into your mind and clutters it. I have to listen to the people that matter to me and right now I am doing that. The most important thing is me being me."

Highest stands in Tests with team 6 or more down for less than 100.



Bairstow-Overton - 209* from 55/6 - 2022

Iqbal-Intikhab Alam - 190 from 65/8 - 1967

Sardesai-Solkar - 186 from 70/6 - 1971

Ryder-Vettori - 186 from 60/6 - 2009

Oram-Vettori - 183 from 89/6 - 2006#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/y0Yg7YMTH9 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) June 24, 2022



The Yorkshireman added that simplicity remains the key in succeeding against the top-quality opponents at the highest level.

"Sometimes it's a simple game that we complicate,” he said. “We're trying to strip that complicated nature of it back, and allow people to go out and express themselves.

"There's different ways of looking at it. You can either go into your shell and bat the way people have done for years and years - try to survive against bowlers like Boult and Tim Southee when they're bowling so well. But you need to transfer the momentum."

England have brilliantly mimicked their new coach Brendon McCullum’s aggressive brand of cricket, ever since the former New Zealand skipper has taken over in the role. What would’ve been the message with the team in trouble at the Tea break? Bairstow’s revelation was hardly a surprise.

"Literally, there wasn't anything said," Bairstow said, "just 'good luck and enjoy'."



