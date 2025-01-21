News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Australia Star Player Opens Up on His On-Field Behaviour During Border-Gavaskar Trophy
News
Last updated: January 21, 2025

‘I Have No Regrets’: Australia Star Player Opens Up on His On-Field Behaviour During Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

During his maiden Test innings in the Boxing Day Test last December, he made history with a quick half-century, including an over where he smashed Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for 18 runs.

Australia Star Player Opens Up on His On-Field Behaviour During Border-Gavaskar Trophy

19-year-old Australian opener Sam Konstas made his Test debut against India in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Melbourne.

During his maiden Test innings in the Boxing Day Test last December, he made history with a quick half-century, including an over where he smashed Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for 18 runs.

Also Read: Named in Squad, Can Yashasvi Jaiswal Find a Place in India’s Champions Trophy Playing XI?

Konstas attempted bold ramp shots against Bumrah and managed to hit two sixes using the same technique during his memorable debut innings.

Konstas Recalls His Test Debut

In an interview with 7NEWS, Sam Konstas reflected on how people perceive his on-field demeanor. He acknowledged that some may see him as arrogant, but he believes it comes from a place of confidence and trust in his abilities.

Konstas also shared the surreal feeling of representing his country, describing the emotional moment of singing the anthem alongside stars like Pat Cummins and Steve Smith. Looking back on his debut, he admitted to being in disbelief at some of the things he accomplished during the match.

“It’s interesting seeing how people view me on the field. Some think I’m arrogant but I feel like I’m just pretty confident and just back my skills. Obviously a dream come true representing my country, singing the anthem, looking at Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, I was like, ‘far out, this is real. I did (stop and think) a few days ago, I was like, ‘did I actually do that on the field?’”, Konstas told 7NEWS.

Also Read: Former England Player Accuses ECB of Bias Towards IPL and NOC Terms That Have Cut PSL Gigs

No Regrets: Konstas Reflects on Melbourne Test Incident

During the Melbourne Test, a notable incident occurred when Indian batsman Virat Kohli shoulder-barged young Australian player Sam Konstas, grabbing headlines. Another heated moment followed during the Sydney Test, this time involving Konstas and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The altercation took place on the final delivery of the opening day when Usman Khawaja delayed getting ready at the striker’s end, irritated Bumrah. Konstas, at the non-striker’s end, exchanged words with Bumrah. On the next ball, Bumrah dismissed Khawaja and charged aggressively towards Konstas, with Kohli joining in as words were exchanged again.

Reflecting on the Melbourne incident, Konstas stated he has no regrets. He described it as a special moment and admitted to watching the footage multiple times. Konstas also expressed his gratitude for being in a position where young fans approach him for photos and autographs, a role he embraces wholeheartedly, recalling that he was once one of those kids.

“No, I have no regrets. I like to live by that and it was so special. I’ve watched it so many times, I’m not going to lie. Even going to the nets, little kids coming up for photos, I’m happy to sign autographs, take my time away from cricket, because I was one of them,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Australia Cricket
BGT
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Sam Konstas

Latest Betting news

Related posts

Rishabh Pant To Bat at New Position in IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants Captain Reveals

Rishabh Pant To Bat at New Position in IPL 2025? Lucknow Super Giants Captain Reveals

However, he stated that any decision will be made after consulting with management, not based on what others think.
January 21, 2025
Sagar Paul
Former England Player Accuses ECB of Bias Towards IPL and NOC Terms That Have Cut PSL Gigs

Former England Player Accuses ECB of Bias Towards IPL and NOC Terms That Have Cut PSL Gigs

He has resigned as Hampshire's captain, will not compete in the County Championship this year and expects many English players to follow suit.
January 21, 2025
Sagar Paul
India Series Set To Witness Madcap England Approach Under Brendon McCullum

Watch Out for Bazball’s T20 Avatar: India Series Set To Witness Madcap England Approach Under Brendon McCullum

Now fully in charge, McCullum begins with the T20I series against India, followed by three ODIs, and then prepares for the Champions Trophy opener against Australia on February 22 in Lahore.
January 21, 2025
Sagar Paul
Sanju Samson

After Tiff With Kerala State Association, Sanju Samson Gets Offers From Other States

Samson and the KCA are at loggerheads after he was not named in Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad
January 21, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant’s Savage Troll Of Punjab Kings During LSG Captaincy Announcement Goes Viral

The keeper-batter was released by Delhi Capitals after eight seasons
January 20, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Shivam Dube hasn't featured for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2024/25 yet but will finally get a chance to play in red-ball cricket.

Not Just Rohit Sharma, Another T20 World Cup Winner Also Named in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Squad for Match Against Jammu & Kashmir

His last First Class game was during the Duleep Trophy 2024 when India B locked horns with India A in Bengaluru.
January 20, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy