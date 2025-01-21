‘I Have No Regrets’: Australia Star Player Opens Up on His On-Field Behaviour During Border-Gavaskar Trophy

During his maiden Test innings in the Boxing Day Test last December, he made history with a quick half-century, including an over where he smashed Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for 18 runs.

19-year-old Australian opener Sam Konstas made his Test debut against India in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Melbourne.

Konstas attempted bold ramp shots against Bumrah and managed to hit two sixes using the same technique during his memorable debut innings.

Konstas Recalls His Test Debut

In an interview with 7NEWS, Sam Konstas reflected on how people perceive his on-field demeanor. He acknowledged that some may see him as arrogant, but he believes it comes from a place of confidence and trust in his abilities.

Konstas also shared the surreal feeling of representing his country, describing the emotional moment of singing the anthem alongside stars like Pat Cummins and Steve Smith. Looking back on his debut, he admitted to being in disbelief at some of the things he accomplished during the match.

“It’s interesting seeing how people view me on the field. Some think I’m arrogant but I feel like I’m just pretty confident and just back my skills. Obviously a dream come true representing my country, singing the anthem, looking at Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, I was like, ‘far out, this is real. I did (stop and think) a few days ago, I was like, ‘did I actually do that on the field?’”, Konstas told 7NEWS.

No Regrets: Konstas Reflects on Melbourne Test Incident

During the Melbourne Test, a notable incident occurred when Indian batsman Virat Kohli shoulder-barged young Australian player Sam Konstas, grabbing headlines. Another heated moment followed during the Sydney Test, this time involving Konstas and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The altercation took place on the final delivery of the opening day when Usman Khawaja delayed getting ready at the striker’s end, irritated Bumrah. Konstas, at the non-striker’s end, exchanged words with Bumrah. On the next ball, Bumrah dismissed Khawaja and charged aggressively towards Konstas, with Kohli joining in as words were exchanged again.

Reflecting on the Melbourne incident, Konstas stated he has no regrets. He described it as a special moment and admitted to watching the footage multiple times. Konstas also expressed his gratitude for being in a position where young fans approach him for photos and autographs, a role he embraces wholeheartedly, recalling that he was once one of those kids.

“No, I have no regrets. I like to live by that and it was so special. I’ve watched it so many times, I’m not going to lie. Even going to the nets, little kids coming up for photos, I’m happy to sign autographs, take my time away from cricket, because I was one of them,” he added.

