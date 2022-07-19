ICC WTC Points Table and Rankings: World Test championship 2021-2023 Statistics, Most runs and Most wickets List, Upcoming Matches, Schedule, Date and Time

The ongoing World Test Championship cycle has witnessed an intense battle for the final two spots at Lord's in summer of 2023.

The World Test Championship features nine top-ranked Test playing nations vying for the coveted crown.

With New Zealand's inspiring surge to the title in the summer of 2021, the inaugural cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) came to an end.

The tournament's new reign began with the immensely popular England-India Test series played for the 'Pataudi Trophy' later in the English season.

Since then, there have been 88 Tests played by the nine participating nations spanned over 34 series in the last two years as the battle to cement a spot in the marquee final in 2023 has gone way more intense and captivating for the fans.

ICC WTC Points Table: World Test Championship 2021-23

Position Team PP% Points Win Lost Drawn Series Penalty 1 South Africa 71.43 60 5 2 0 3 0 2 Australia 70 84 6 1 3 3 0 3 Sri Lanka 54.17 52 4 3 1 4 0 4 Pakistan 52.38 44 3 2 2 3 0 5 India 52.08 75 6 4 2 4 -5 6 West Indies 50 54 4 3 2 4 -2 7 England 33.23 64 5 7 4 4 -12 8 New Zealand 25.93 28 2 6 1 4 0 9 Bangladesh 13.33 16 1 8 1 5 0

The points table for the new cycle of the World Test Championship is determined via the percentage of points won system, where teams are placed in the standings depending on percentage of points they've managed to win from the total number of points they've contested for. Each Test match is allocated 12 points for a win, 6 for a tie and 4 in case of a draw.

In the previous cycle of WTC, each series comprised of 120 points regardless of its length, which meant a Test win accounted for 24 points in a five-match series, 30 in a four-match series, 40 for a three-game series, and 60 for the minimum mandatory series size of two matches. This system created massive debates as different teams played series of different size, leading to heavy criticism for the ICC.

To absolve the WTC of this issue, the governing body came up with the pecentage points system after the Covid-19 pandemic wrecked the first cycle and established a fair-for-all set-up for the second cycle where regardless of the length of the series, a particular result carried equal weightage.

Most Runs in World Test Championship 2021-23

Player Matches Innings Not out Runs Highest Average BF 100 50 SR 0 4s 6s Joe Root (ENG) 16 31 4 1744 180* 64.59 2935 8 5 59.42 3 201 3 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 13 25 3 1218 162 55.36 1773 6 2 68.69 2 148 19 Usman Khawaja (AUS) 7 13 4 888 160 98.66 1711 4 3 68.69 0 91 4 Liton Das (ENG) 10 18 0 883 141 49.05 1589 3 5 55.86 0 107 3 Kraigg Brathwaite (WI) 9 18 3 752 160 50.13 2022 1 6 37.19 1 85 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) 9 16 1 730 147 48.66 1403 2 4 52.03 0 88 0 Rishabh Pant (IND) 10 18 1 720 146 42.35 912 2 4 78.94 1 82 15 Daryl Mitchell (NZ) 7 12 1 709 190 64.65 1433 3 4 49.47 0 79 12 Babar Azam (PAK) 8 12 1 682 196 62.00 1457 1 5 46.80 0 77 4 Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) 10 17 1 654 104 40.87 1207 2 3 54.18 2 74 3

Most Wickets in World Test Championship 2021-23

Player Matches Innings Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI BBM Average ECO SR 5s 10s Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 10 19 328.5 82 888 45 5/24 9/110 19.73 2.70 48.3 3 0 Shaheen Afridi (PAK) 8 14 249.3 67 705 40 6/51 10/94 17.62 2.82 37.4 2 1 James Anderson (ENG) 10 19 381.0 119 868 40 5/60 6/106 21.70 2.27 57.1 2 0 Nathan Lyon (AUS) 10 16 482.1 108 1231 39 5/83 9/121 31.56 2.55 74.1 2 0 Pat Cummins (AUS) 9 16 278.5 67 769 35 5/38 8/79 21.97 2.75 47.8 2 0 Tim Southee (NZ) 9 18 367.1 72 1199 33 5/35 8/144 36.33 3.26 66.7 2 0 Ollie Robinson (ENG) 8 15 272.4 81 729 32 5/65 7/81 22.78 2.67 51.1 2 0 Mohammad Shami (IND) 9 17 267.5 55 858 32 5/44 8/107 26.81 3.20 50.2 1 0 Mitchell Starc (AUS) 10 19 294.5 64 898 32 4/33 6/80 28.06 3.05 55.2 0 0 Jayden Seales (WI) 7 14 190.0 37 631 31 5/55 8/125 20.35 3.32 36.7 1 0

World Test Championship History, winners, stand-out performers

Cycle Winners Runners-up Player of the Cycle 2019-21 New Zealand India Kyle Jamieson (NZ) 2021-23 TBA TBA TBA

While dominant during the league stage, India failed to cross the last hurdle and conceded the marquee WTC final in Southampton last year to New Zealand, who had struggled away from home but taken enough points from matches in familiar terrain to make the cut for the summit clash. Australia may have piped the Kiwis to the final if not for losing critical points due to over-rate regulations. New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, who made his Test debut during the cycle, was rewarded with the 'Player of the Tournament' trophy for his all-round display.

World Test Championship 2021-23: Upcoming Matches and Schedule

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

1st Test - Galle - July 16-20

2nd Test - Colombo - July 24-28

England vs South Africa

1st Test - Lord's - Aug 17-21

2nd Test - Manchester - Aug 25-29

3rd Test - The Oval - Sept 8-12

South Africa vs West Indies

1st Test - TBA

2nd Test - TBA

Bangladesh vs India

1st Test - TBA

2nd Test - TBA

Australia vs West Indies

1st Test - Perth - Nov 30-Dec 4

2nd Test - Adelaide - Dec 8-12

Pakistan vs England

1st Test - TBA

2nd Test - TBA

3rd Test - TBA

Pakistan vs New Zealand

1st Test - TBA

2nd Test - TBA

Australia vs South Africa

1st Test - Brisbane - Dec 17-21

2nd Test - Melbourne - Dec 26-30

3rd Test - Sydney - January 4-8

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

1st Test - Christchurch - Mar 9-13

2nd Test - Wellington - Mar 17-21

India vs Australia

1st Test - TBA

2nd Test - TBA

3rd Test - TBA

4th Test - TBA