India to tour South Africa for remaining T20I fixtures during Covid-19

It is understood that the matches were leftover from India's tour of South Africa back in 2021.

In a recent development coming in, the Indian team is set to tour South Africa for a four-match T20I series, later this year in November.

The matches will be played between November 8-15 at the venues in Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg.

It is understood that the matches were the four leftover T20Is during India's tour of South Africa back in 2021 and the schedule had to be revamped to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India played three Tests and three ODIs, with a CSA release indicating that the T20Is would be "rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year." South Africa emerged victorious in both the Test and ODI series.

The teams had agreed to reschedule the matches but could not find a suitable time. In December 2023, India toured South Africa again for a series including three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests, part of the 2023-27 FTP. The T20I and Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, while India won the ODIs 2-1.

CSA hoping for a financial boost by hosting India

Hosting India is financially crucial for many cricket boards, including Cricket South Africa (CSA). It is reported that broadcasting revenues from a single T20I exceed R150 million (US $8.4 million). CSA reported a loss of R119 million in the last financial year.

Speaking after the developments, CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo said, "I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa's cricket, and world cricket in general. Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams.

