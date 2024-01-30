"Didn't do me any favour": Mark Wood downplays Indian pacer's 'genius' bowling in Hyderabad Test

England took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series after scripting a fightback win in the series opener in Hyderabad.

Following England's incredible fightback win in Hyderabad, Three Lions pacer Mark Wood gave a backhanded compliment to his Indian counterpart. England beat India by 28 runs in a nail-biting finish at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With this win, England took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

While lauding Jasprit Bumrah for his 'genius bowling', Mark Wood said that the Indian star didn’t do him any favours. Bumrah claimed 2 wickets in the first innings and 4 wickets in the second innings in the first Test and was the only pacer to find breakthroughs on a turning pitch.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after England’s win in Hyderabad, Wood said, “Bumrah didn't do me any favours by bowling like a genius. I'm disappointed that I didn't get any wickets but not really fussed, because the team played amazing.”

Mark Wood remains optimistic despite going wicketless in first Test

England skipper Ben Stokes opted to use Wood sparingly in the first Test, limiting the 34-year-old's bowling spells throughout the match. Wood, however, expressed no frustration and emphasized his trust in Stokes' decisions as captain. He was limited to bowling 17 overs in the first innings and 8 overs in the second and failed to secure any wickets in Hyderabad.

In the pursuit of 231 runs, India's batting order faltered on Day 4, with the tail-enders displaying resilience in the final session. Despite determined partnerships, first between KS Bharat and Ravichandran Ashwin and later between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, India ultimately succumbed, managing only 202 runs and losing the first Test by a margin of 28 runs.

The two sides will now lock horns next for the second Test at Vizag on February 2.

