WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur loses cool as India-W drop 7 catches

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women’s team, angrily reacted to the seventh drop catch from her fielders against the Australian women during the second ODI of the three-match series. But despite the shocking fielding display at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Team India managed to restrict Australia to 258/8, in their quest to level the ODI series.

After winning the toss, the Australia captain Alyssa Healy decided to bat first, but after a steady start in the first powerplay, she had her stumps flattened by Pooja Vastrakar. Her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield managed to top score for the Australians with 63 off 98 but not before she was dropped by Amanjot Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Yastika Bhatia.

During her quickfire fifty at better than a run-a-ball, Ellyse Perry was given a life by Sneh Rana, a tough catch opportunity in her follow-through. The problems in the field continued for India in the latter half of the Australian innings with Smriti Mandhana dropping the second catch of the day, followed by the captain Harmanpreet Kaur herself. Eventually throughtout the innings, the Indian eves dropped a total of 7 catches.

A total of 11 catches were dropped in Mumbai. First, India put down seven and as if to return the favour a bit, Australia spilled four. But Phoebe Litchfield took a stunner for the visitors when it mattered most, ending a crucial 88-run stand for India when they needed another 100 with 17 overs and eight wickets remaining. That went a long way in Australia scraping through by three runs in the second ODI, and with that, winning the series.

The Indian eves could manage 255-8, falling short by 3 runs and ended up losing the series after facing two consecutive defeats.

