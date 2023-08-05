"45% games against these opponents - India's home games schedule for 2023-2028"

In the upcoming broadcast cycle, India is set to play a total of 88 home games, out of which 39 matches will be against two prominent cricketing powerhouses

In the upcoming broadcast cycle, India is set to play a total of 88 home games out of which 39 matches will be against two prominent cricketing powerhouses - Australia and England. This signifies a significant proportion, approximately 45 percent of the overall scheduled games which should also entice broadcasters vying for India's bilateral match media rights.

The Invitation to Tender (ITT) document reveals that the broadcast cycle follows a front and back-loaded approach. It kicks off with eight matches against Australia - three ODIs in September and five T20Is in November, interspersed with the World Cup scheduled for October and November. Furthermore, Australia will feature again at the end of the 2023-2028 cycle with five Tests in January-March 2027 along with three ODIs and five T20Is in November-December of that same year.

Similarly, the England games are also structured with a front and back-loaded pattern in the cycle. Five Tests will take place at the beginning, from January to March 2024. They will make a comeback 12 months later to participate in eight white-ball matches - three ODIs and five T20Is in January and February 2025. Lastly, the broadcast cycle concludes with five Tests in January and March of 2028.

Home games in broadcast cycle - September 2023 to March 2028

September 2023:3 ODIs vs Australia

November 2023:5 T20Is vs Australia

January 2024: 3 T20Is vs Afghanistan

January-March 2024: 5 Tests vs England

September-October 2024: 2 Tests, 3 T20Is vs Bangladesh

October-November 2024: 3 Tests vs New Zealand

January-February 2025: 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is vs England

October 2025: 2 Tests vs West Indies

November-December 2025: 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is

January 2026:3 ODIs, 5 T20Is vs New Zealand

June 2026:1 Test, 3 ODIs vs Afghanistan

September-October 2026: 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is vs West Indies

December 2026: 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is vs Sri Lanka

January-March 2027:5 Tests vs Australia

November-December 2027: 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is vs Australia

January-March 2028: 5 Tests vs England

