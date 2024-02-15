India release player from squad hours before start of Rajkot Test

India handed debuts to Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel at Rajkot while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj were back as well.

Mohammed Siraj replaced Mukesh Kumar at Rajkot.

India fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has been released from the squad ahead of the third Test against England at Rajkot. Mukesh played at Vizag, replacing Siraj from the first Test, but got just one wicket and had a little role to play in India’s win. He also bowled the least number of overs (12) among all the Indian bowlers. In comparison, his fast bowling partner, Jasprit Bumrah, picked up 9 wickets and was adjudged Man of the Match.

Mukesh’s omission from the playing XI does not come as a surprise as Mohammed Siraj was expected to replace him. Siraj had been rested for Vizag but came back into the eleven at Rajkot.

He will join his Ranji Trophy team, Bengal, for the team's next fixture before linking up with Team India in Ranchi.#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2024

It is understood that the right-arm seamer has left for Kolkata to play for Bengal in their Ranji Trophy Elite group B match against Bihar at Eden Gardens, starting on Friday.

India won the toss and chose to bat

Mukesh is expected to be back in the India squad before the fourth Test at Ranchi. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma won the toss at Rajkot and chose to bat first. India made four changes to their playing XI with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel making their international debuts.

The series is level at 1-1 with two more Tests to be played after Rajkot Test.