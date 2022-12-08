India's schedule announced for SL, NZ and AUS home series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia, with the season to kickstart in early January.

Overall, India will play four Tests, nine ODIs and six T20Is in the January-March window. They will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Sri Lanka between January 3 and 15, followed by a similar set of games against New Zealand between January 18 and February 1. This will be followed by a four-match Test series and three ODIs against Australia.

Mumbai, Pune and Rajkot will host the three-match India vs Sri Lanka T20I series from January 3 to 7, while the subsequent three ODIs will be played in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum from January 10 to 15. New Zealand's tour to India features three ODIs in Hydeabad, Raipur and Indore, followed by the three T20Is in Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

The most anticipated series of the leg is the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia, set to kickstart in Nagpur on February 9, with the second, third and fourth to be played in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad respectively. The series will be a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, wherein Australia currently lead the points table and India are placed fourth. The four Tests will be followed by three ODIs on March 17, 19 and 22 respectively, which will be India's last international assignment before IPL 2023.

The detailed schedule is as follows:

Sri Lanka tour of India 2023

1st T20I - Jan 3, Mumbai

2nd T20I - Jan 5, Pune

3rd T20I - Jan 7, Rajkot

1st ODI - Jan 10, Guwahati

2nd ODI - Jan 12, Kolkata

3rd ODI - Jan 15, Trivandrum

New Zealand tour of India 2023

1st ODI - Jan 18, Hyderabad

2nd ODI - Jan 21, Raipur

3rd ODI - Jan 24, Indore

1st T20I - Jan 27, Ranchi

2nd T20I - Jan 29, Lucknow

3rd T20I - Feb 1, Ahmedabad

Australia tour of India 2023

1st Test - Feb 9 to 13, Nagpur

2nd Test - Feb 17 to 21, Delhi

3rd Test - Mar 1 to 5, Dharamsala

4th Test - Mar 9 to 13, Ahmedabad

1st ODI - Mar 17, Mumbai

2nd ODI - Mar 19, Vizag

3rd ODI - Mar 22, Chennai