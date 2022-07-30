Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant Rested as India name ODI squad for Zimbabwe tour

India announced their squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe on Saturday, July 30.

Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead India once again as they play Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series in Harare on August 18. Most regular senior members of the team like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested once again. Rishabh Pant, who scored a match-winning century against England recently, has been rested as well.

The two wicket-keepers picked for this series are Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. The latter scored a fifty in an ODI against West Indies recently.

Deepak hooda and Shubman Gill have retained their places in the squad after showing good form in the recent ODI series against West Indies.

India's squad for the three ODIs against Zimbabwe

Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.