India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Live Weather report and rain forecast in Melbourne on October 23

India and Pakistan will kickstart their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign when they face off in a Super 12s clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

India hold a 5-1 edge over Pakistan in T20 World Cup head-to-head contests.

The T20 World Cup 2022 has got off to an exciting start, with Namibia and Scotland defeating the former champions Sri Lanka and West Indies respectively in the opening round of the competition to give themselves a great chance of progressing in the Super 12s. The Super 12s round of the tournament will kick start on Saturday, October 22, with hosts Australia taking on trans-Tasman rivals in Sydney, followed by the England vs Afghanistan match in Perth.

India and Pakistan, having won the first two championships in 2007 and 2009 respectively, are placed in Group 2, alongside South Africa and Bangladesh, with two more teams to join from the opening round. The arch-rivals will face-off in a much anticipated clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23. India have a 5-1 win record over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, with the latter’s only win coming by a dominant 10-wicket margin at the last year’s edition in the UAE.

India head into the competition on the back of bilateral series wins over Australia and South Africa at home, while Pakistan won a tri-nation series in New Zealand, also featuring Bangladesh, last week.

While there’s an excitement to the high-voltage clash, rain might well play a spoilsport in Melbourne on Sunday.

India v Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Live Weather report and rain forecast in Melbourne on October 23

The India vs Pakistan Super 12s clash will begin at 7pm local time, and as per the Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday, there were 90% chances of rain between 10 to 25mm forecast on the match-day in Melbourne. That has now improved significantly, with the chances of rain dropping down to 40%. There are still chances of a delayed start though, and perhaps interruptions too, with a minimum of five overs required per innings for a result.

There are no reserve days during the group stages, as there are for the semi-finals and the final.

Significant improvement in the weather forecast for Sunday's mega fixture at the MCG. As per @bbcweather the chances of rain during the game have gone down to 40%. It was around 85% last night...



Rain could affect the Australia vs New Zealand clash too, with there being 80% chance of rain with 1 to 3mm in Sydney on Saturday. The weather is likely to affect the final two Round 1 matches in Hobart as well, with the West Indies taking on Ireland and Scotland to face Zimbabwe in what could be the decisive matches for a Super 12s qualification.

India v Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 squads:

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.