India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 fixture LIVE on TV, Squads and Standings

India will take on Pakistan in the 13th match of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet on Friday, October 7.

India are currently placed at the top of the points table.

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the much awaited India Women vs Pakistan Women clash at the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Friday, October 7.

India, having comprehensively beaten Sri Lanka, Malaysia and the UAE in their first three games respectively, currently occupy the top of the points table in the seven-team competition. Pakistan, meanwhile, defeated Malaysia and Bangladesh by nine-wickets each, before going down to Thailand in a major upset. They are placed second in the points table currently.

The top four teams in the round will qualify for the semi-finals to be played on October 13, with the final scheduled for October 15.

India are the most successful team in Women's Asia Cup history, having won each of the first six editions, before having gone down to Bangladesh in the 2018 final.

Women’s Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match details

Match 13: India Women vs Pakistan Women, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, Friday, October 7 | Starts at 1 PM IST

Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Where to watch India vs Pakistan match LIVE on TV

The match will be televised on Star Sports in India, and on PTV Sports and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

Following is the list of TV channels elsewhere in the world:

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

Afghanistan: Ariana TV

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

USA: Willow TV

UK: Sky Sports

UAE: OSN Sports

Women’s Asia Cup 2022: India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming Details

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the India Women vs Pakistan Women match in India.

Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Complete Squad Lists for India and Pakistan

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Reserves: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur

Pakistan

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Tuba Hasan, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk).

Reserves: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar