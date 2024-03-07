Injured last evening: Indian batter misses Dharamsala Test against England

India have already clinched the series and will look to finish the series on a high.

The final Test between India and England has begun in chilly conditions at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. The fate of the series is already decided but there are crucial WTC points at stake, which will push both the teams harder for a win.

Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback into the India playing XI after being rested for Ranchi. Fast bowler Akash Deep, who made a debut in the last Test was dropped for Bumrah. England had already announced their playing XI a day earlier with Mark Wood replacing Ollie Robinson in the playing XI.

Rajat Patidar injured; Devdutt Padikkal makes Test debut

UPDATE: Rajat Patidar got hit on his left ankle during Team India's practice session on 6th March, 2024. He pulled up sore on the morning of the game and was not available for selection for the 5th Test.#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2024

India made another change as middle order batter Rajat Patidar was replaced by the youngster Devdutt Padikkal in the playing XI. According to BCCI, Patidar was not available for selection after being struck on his left ankle during India’s practice session on match eve. He pulled up sore on the morning of the match.

Patidar was going through a rough patch in the current series and his selection was already under doubt. He scored just 63 runs in six innings at an average of 10.50.

Patidar’s injury meant another debutant for India in the series. Karnataka left-hander Devdutt Padikkal made his Test debut. Padikkal became 314th Test cricketer for India. He is likely to bat in the middle order. He was impressive with scores of 65, 21, and 105 against England Lions recently.

Padikkal has scored 2227 runs at an average of 44.54 with six centuries in first-class cricket. This season, the 23-year-old has scored 556 runs in 4 matches at an average of 92.66. Padikkal is the fifth debutant for India in the series.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow are playing their 100th Test match at Dharamsala. Both the players were felicitated before the match.

Playing XI of India and England for fifth Test at Dharamsala

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

