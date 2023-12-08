FIVE OVERSEAS IPL 2024 AUCTION BARGAIN BUYS

VALUE-FOR-MONEY OVERSEAS TALENTS AT IPL 2024 AUCTION.
The South African quick impressed at the 2023 World Cup and with his pace and carry could be a great cheaper alternative to the likes of Starc and Cummins for several franchises.
Travis Head might have shone in the World Cup, but with several openers in the league already and a less established T20 record, Head might come as a bargain buy at the IPL 2024 auction
Daryl Mitchell is a versatile middle-order batter and a great value-for-money option for many franchises looking to bolster their middle-order.
With the limelight on Cummins and Starc, Hazlewood, with less established credentials as a T20 bowler, might come at a cheaper rate and could be eyed by many franchises.
The underrated England opener is a quick starter and can also keep wickets if needed. He will be a great bargain buy for many teams eyeing top-order Powerplay hitters.