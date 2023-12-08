Fri, 08 Dec 2023

FIVE OVERSEAS IPL 2024 AUCTION BARGAIN BUYS

VALUE-FOR-MONEY OVERSEAS TALENTS AT IPL 2024 AUCTION.

Staff Writer

GERALD COETZEE

The South African quick impressed at the 2023 World Cup and with his pace and carry could be a great cheaper alternative to the likes of Starc and Cummins for several franchises.

 TEAMS INTERESTED

TRAVIS HEAD

Travis Head might have shone in the World Cup, but with several openers in the league already and a less established T20 record, Head might come as a bargain buy at the IPL 2024 auction

 ROHIT ON HEAD

DARYL MITCHELL

Daryl Mitchell is a versatile middle-order batter and a great value-for-money option for many franchises looking to bolster their middle-order.

 CSK TARGET?

JOSH HAZLEWOOD

With the limelight on Cummins and Starc, Hazlewood, with less established credentials as a T20 bowler, might come at a cheaper rate and could be eyed by many franchises.

 TEAMS INTERESTED

PHIL SALT

The underrated England opener is a quick starter and can also keep wickets if needed. He will be a great bargain buy for many teams eyeing top-order Powerplay hitters.

 TEAMS INTERESTED