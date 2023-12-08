5 Players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will target in IPL 2024 Auction As Ambati Rayudu's Replacement

Rayudu played a pivotal role in the team's success since joining in 2018 while doing an arduous job as a middle-order batter.

We look at the five players who can replace Ambati Rayudu in the CSK setup.

As the highly anticipated IPL 2024 auction draws near, every team is strategising to secure the best players. With multiple gaps to fill, the franchises must make informed decisions to avoid any regrets later. The upcoming auction promises the availability of numerous quality players, with most of them likely to come with a hefty price tag.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are no exception and have their own set of concerns to address. The five-time champions have an uphill task of finding a fitting replacement for Ambati Rayudu, who retired last season. Rayudu played a pivotal role in the team's success since joining in 2018 while doing an arduous job as a middle-order batter.

Who could step into Ambati Rayudu's shoes at CSK for IPL 2024?#ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/NMMes0bpjz — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) November 29, 2023

We look at the five players who can replace Ambati Rayudu in the CSK setup.

Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell is an ideal replacement player for Ambati Rayudu, and his skillsets are precisely what the Chennai Super Kings require. Mitchell is a middle-order batter who plays spin well while also being competent against pacers. Further, he can also bowl a few overs with the ball, and his bowling style will be massively effective in Chennai, where the tracks are sluggish.

Mitchell can be flexible with his batting position, for he can bat anywhere in the middle order as per the team’s requirement. It’s hard to find anyone as close as Daryl Mitchell to replace Ambati Rayudu. It won’t be a surprise if CSK go deep after him, and they also have the budget to spend heavily on Daryl Mitchell.

Rachin Ravindra

Another Kiwi superstar, Rachin Ravindra, impressed one and all with his sublime batting in the World Cup 2023. Rachin showed his potential as a batter and also bowled well in patches. Chennai Super Kings can target him, and while he is a top-order batter, CSK can still use him in their team.

If the five-time champions buy Ravindra, they can slot him at No.3, with Ajinkya Rahane moving a position below at No.4. Rahane batted beautifully last season and showed his wide range as a T20 batter, something he was not known for before. Not that Ravindra can’t bat at No.4, but his best use will be in the top order, with Rahane taking the aggressive route like the previous season and paving the way for the batters to follow.

Also Read: 5 teams that could target Phil Salt in IPL 2024 Auction

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey has a massive potential, but he has been a failure in the recent few seasons of the league. But Chennai Super Kings know how to extract the best out of any player, and they can utilise Manish Pandey well. Pandey is an Indian batter and a fine player of spin, something required to succeed in Chennai.

Pandey can play according to the situation and stabilise the innings with his vast experience. Like Rahane, Pandey can also flourish under the mastermind MS Dhoni and serve them well. Manish Pandey is an Indian, which also means CSK can use their overseas slot to accommodate some other player.

Karun Nair

Karun Nair is another batter who has gone off the radar quickly despite a promising start. He can also be a great addition to CSK, which want to have such players. Nair is a middle-order batter with a range of shots in his armour.

Given that Karun Nair is 31, might CSK consider adding him to the team?🤔🧐#ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/A6pj7arWtP — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) December 4, 2023

He was tried by several other teams, but Nair couldn’t succeed. Maybe CSK might help him improve his game while also using Nair for their own benefit. It will be interesting to see whether they go for Karun Nair in the IPL 2024 auction.

Sam Billings

Sam Billings has previously played for Chennai Super Kings and can return to their team again. Billings has vast experience playing in different leagues and also handles spin well. He can play those unconventional shots like sweeps, reverse sweeps and laps to great effect.

Billings’ availability won’t be an issue, either. He can also bat anywhere in the middle order and play according to the game situation. CSK won’t have to spend too much on him, either, since the teams won’t target him.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.