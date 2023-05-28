CSK star announces shock retirement after tonight's IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final game of the most exciting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final game of the most exciting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. As the sixteenth edition of the IPL is about to end, a few veteran players are likely to hang their boots from the cash-rich league.

Chennai Super Kings have many veterans, including their captain MS Dhoni and a few of them might think of taking retirement. No wonder the CSK fans are hoping that their team lifts the title for the fifth time and that their star players end the campaign on a high note.

The middle-order veteran batter, Ambati Rayudu, has announced that he will retire from the Indian Premier League after the conclusion of the summit clash tonight. Rayudu is one of the oldest members to still play in the league, and he has contributed immensely to both franchises - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After a glorious IPL career, Ambati Rayudu has decided to bring down the curtain in the tournament after the game today. The news about his retirement broke a few hours before the start of play, leaving all the CSK fans sad.

Ambati Rayudu to retire after the final game against Gujarat Titans

Ambati Rayudu moved from Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and has been an integral member of the team since then. In the first few years, Rayudu was among the most consistent batters of the yellow army, and he played a massive role in the CSK’s title-winning run just after their ban in 2018.

2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 28, 2023



While playing for Chennai Super Kings, Ambati Rayudu has so far scored 1913 runs at an average of 29.89 and a strike rate of 128.73 in the 79 innings. The 37-year-old has also amassed eight half-centuries and a century for the yellow army.

Since his debut for Chennai Super Kings, no other CSK batter has scored as many runs as Ambati Rayudu in the competition. However, Ambati Rayudu endured a poor run with the willow this year, and his skillsets are also on the wane.

This might be the biggest reason behind taking such a huge step. Anyways, Ambati Rayudu has had an IPL career to savour.

