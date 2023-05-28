"He thinks he is a star...": India star's childhood coach blasts this DC opener

A number of domestic and international stars have used the IPL to showcase their mettle and evolved into superstars of the game.

The Indian Premier League has been a springboard for young talents ever since its inception. A number of domestic and international stars have used the platform to showcase their mettle and evolved into superstars of the game.

One such promising talent is Prithvi Shaw. However, he has experienced a significant decline, and now fellow compatriot Shubman Gill is heralded as the future of Indian cricket due to his exceptional performances in various formats. Karsan Ghavri, a former India cricketer and Gill's coach believes that Gill has put in tremendous effort to improve his batting skills, whereas Shaw has not made any noticeable progress.

During the IPL 2023 season, Shaw could only manage to accumulate 106 runs and scored just one half-century in eight matches. In contrast, Gill, representing the Gujarat Titans, has been outstanding with the bat, leading the run-scoring charts with 851 runs in 16 games, earning him the prestigious orange cap.

“They were in the same team that won the U-19 World Cup in 2018, right? Today where is Prithvi Shaw, and where is Shubman Gill? They are in two different categories,” Ghavri told The Indian Express.

“Shaw thinks he is a star, and nobody can touch him. But he needs to understand that at the international level, irrespective of whether you are playing T20, 50 over, or the Test match, or even the Ranji Trophy, it takes only one delivery to get you out.

Prithvi Shaw had a lacklustre season compared to Shubman Gill

In his first six games, Shaw's scores were disappointing: 12, 7, 0, 15, 0, and 13. On the other hand, Gill continued to shine in the IPL 2023, demonstrating exceptional technique and temperament against all teams. Gill's outstanding performance included three centuries this season, highlighting his hunger and remarkable consistency.

Ghavri suggests that Gill has successfully addressed his weaknesses, whereas Shaw has neglected to work on his flaws since 2018.

ALSO READ: 'He has got the midas touch, going to captain India' - Michael Vaughan lauds the leadership of this Indian star

In addition to refining his technique, Shaw must prioritize improving his fitness, a concern that several experts have highlighted regarding his game. Renowned cricketer-turned-expert Simon Doull criticized Shaw for failing to rectify his shortcomings since 2018. Doull emphasizes that Shaw's lack of fitness is impacting his performance, resulting in him paying the price as a Delhi Capitals opener.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.