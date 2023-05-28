'He has got the midas touch, going to captain India' - Michael Vaughan lauds the leadership of this Indian star

Michael Vaughan has been continuously active throughout this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, giving his opinions about a range of things.

Among the many experts to praise the leadership qualities is the former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is massively impressed with the captaincy of the all-rounder.

Michael Vaughan has been continuously active throughout this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, giving his opinions about a range of things. In the latest news, Vaughan has praised Hardik Pandya’s captaincy.

Ever since becoming the captain of Gujarat Titans (GT) last year, Hardik Pandya has impressed one and all with his exceptional leadership qualities. From what’s been visible on the field, it seems that Hardik is very calm and composed on the ground, and he is always there to encourage the youngsters, irrespective of their performance on the field.

Many experts have compared him with the legendary MS Dhoni, who is also known for backing players irrespective of their performances. Just like Dhoni, Hardik also has a shrewd cricketing brain and is known to take accurate on-spot decisions under immense pressure.

In just his debut season as a captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Hardik Pandya led his franchise Gujarat Titans to the title last season, and his team has again reached the final this season, where they will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ahmedabad. A massive credit for GT’s success goes to Hardik only, who has grown leaps and bounds as a leader in the last couple of years.

Michael Vaughan praises Hardik Pandya’s captaincy

Among the many experts to praise the leadership qualities of Hardik Pandya is the former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is massively impressed with the captaincy of the all-rounder. According to Vaughan, Hardik Pandya is going to be the captain of the Indian team.

“Hardik Pandya is going to captain India. I can convince all of you listening to this that he is going to captain India. I don't know when it is going to be. He will captain India in white-ball cricket,” exclaimed Michael Vaughan on Cricbuzz.

Also Read: CSK vs GT Weather Forecast in Ahmedabad: Will rain hamper the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans?

Michael Vaughan feels Hardik has the required calmness and the game, but he needs to manage his injury.

“He has got the calmness; he has got the game. I'm worried about his injury to his back, but he has just got that persona right in the middle. You can see his body language. The way he manoeuvres his field calmly. The way he makes his bowling changes. Yes, he has got two outstanding spinners and Mohammed Shami, who has been the best seamer in the tournament. You need bowlers as a captain.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.